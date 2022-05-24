WATCH: Charlie Dizon stars as K-pop idol on vacation in Philstar.com's spring-summer 2022 fashion film

MANILA, Philippines — If Charlie Dizon made it as a K-pop idol, what would she be like if she were to return to the Philippines for a vacation?

In this exclusive spring-summer 2022 fashion editorial for Philstar.com, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Best Actress for critically-acclaimed Antoinette Jadaone movie “Fan Girl” was re-imagined as a Filipina K-pop star on staycation at the posh Summit Greenhills Hotel in San Juan. Special thanks to Nenette Roxas and Roseann Villegas and Lorie Grace Guirindola Marquez of Robinsons Land Corporation.

Charlie, lead star of hit ABS-CBN series "Viral Scandal," donned clothes, shoes and accessories from leading fashion e-commerce site SHEIN, styled by Philstar.com Lifestyle & Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, with makeup by Marben Talanay and assistant Angel Mariñas. — Video by Deejae Dumlao, photos by Jazmin Tabuena

