Warner Bros. tease 'The Flash,' 'Aquaman 2,' 'Wonka,' 'The Batman' sequel

From left: Scenes from 'Aquaman,' The Flash in 'Avengers' and 'The Batman'

MANILA, Philippines — Warner Bros. unveiled a number of exclusive previews for their upcoming movies like "The Flash" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," as well as officially announcing that a sequel to "The Batman" is now in development.

The announcement regarding "The Batman" sequel was made before the studio revealed their previews at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Actor Robert Pattinson, director Matt Reeves and the film's creative team are all returning for the sequel.

Highlighting Warner Bros.' early program were promotions for "Elvis," the biopic about the legendary "King of Rock & Roll" with Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager Tom Parker (through whose lens the film is seen) and Baz Lurhmann directing. "Elvis" will premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival next month

First clips of "Wonka" were previewed with Timothee Chalamet heard singing a few notes. Chalamet will star as the famous chocolatier by Roald Dahl famously played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, alongside Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman and "Mr. Bean" actor Rowan Atkinson.

The biggest surprise from Warner Bros. was a first look at Michael Keaton wearing his iconic Batman suit in "The Flash," saying his famous line from the 1989 movie, "You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts."

"The Flash" has been in development at Warner Bros. for years now and its premiere is very much-awaited. It, however, may be suffering potential setbacks given its star Ezra Miller's two arrests in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment and suspicion of second-degree assault.

Other films that Warner Bros. showed previews for included "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "DC League of Super Pets," "Don't Worry Darling" starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, and the adaptation of Stephen King's "Salem's Lot."

