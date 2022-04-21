'Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii for the second time in the past month, this time for second-degree assault.

Officers responded to a reported physical altercation wherein Miller had allegedly thrown a chair at a 26-year-old woman — hitting her in the forehead — when he "became irate" after being asked to leave a get-together in Puna, Hawaii.

Police arrested the "Flash" actor at 1:30 a.m. (Hawaii time) while he was at a traffic intersection. Miller was released around three hours later, pending further investigation.

Miller was previously arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct while at a karaoke bar. The actor posted $500 (over P26,000) bail and was then released.

A Hawaiian couple had filed a restraining order against Miller, claiming that he threatened the two in their bedroom and allegedly stole several belongings, but later requested its dismissal to a judge.

Miller's actions add to an already-uneasy release for his new movie "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," which is underperforming at the box office amid other controversies like Mads Mikkelsen's replacement of Johnny Depp and "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments.

Warner Bros., the studio behind both "Fantastic Beasts" and "Flash," have yet to comment on Miller's second arrest, and are still set to theatrically release "The Flash" in June 2023.

