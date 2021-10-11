From 'Scissorhands' to 'Wonka': Is TimothÃ©e Chalamet the new Johnny Depp?

From 'Scissorhands' to 'Wonka': Is Timothée Chalamet the new Johnny Depp?

Chalamet as Edward Scissorhands' son Edgar in a Cadillac Superbowl ad (left); as Willy Wonka in a new remake.

MANILA, Philippines — The excitement is drumming up as Timothée Chalamet recently dropped the first look at his Willy Wonka character interpretation in the upcoming prequel film that focuses on the eccentric candy maker’s origin story.

The "Call Me By Your Name" actor shared on his Instagram last Sunday, October 10, with the caption, “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last,” to tease his fans.

In the photo, the young actor can be seen dressed in an enigmatic brown chocolate top hat, and what looks to be a velvety raspberry topcoat, which is a fresh take on the iconic character’s wardrobe.

The epochal character of Willy Wonka was originally played by the late Gene Wilder in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" back in 1971, followed by Johnny Depp in its 2005 "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" remake, who also delivered a memorable performance.

Now, after 16 years, Ronald Dhal’s classic 1964 novel will be adapted for the third time on the big screen, deep-diving into Wonka’s early life, and perhaps more insights on his candy-hating father who was a dentist.

Paul King will be directing the film based on the screenplay he wrote with Simon Fanarby who also got help from fellow writers Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson and Steven Levenson.

While the plot details are still unknown, fans can expect something totally new. This also marks the first time that Charlie Bucket will not be part of the film.

This is proving to be Chalamet’s big year with multiple projects being handed to him. The 25-year-old actor is currently busy gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated sci-fi saga film "Dune," which is slated to hit the theaters and HBO Max this coming October 22 according to its producers.

Last February, Chalamet went viral for playing Edward Scissorhands' son Edgar in a car commercial aired on Super Bowl LV. Johnny Depp played "Edward Scissorhands" in the original film.

