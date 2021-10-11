



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Movies

                        
From 'Scissorhands' to 'Wonka': Is Timothée Chalamet the new Johnny Depp?

                        

                        
Seph Asong - Philstar.com
October 11, 2021 | 6:01pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
From 'Scissorhands' to 'Wonka': Is TimothÃ©e Chalamet the new Johnny Depp?
Chalamet as Edward Scissorhands' son Edgar in a Cadillac Superbowl ad (left); as Willy Wonka in a new remake.
Cadillac via YouTube, Timothee Chalamet via Instagram, screenshots

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The excitement is drumming up as Timothée Chalamet recently dropped the first look at his Willy Wonka character interpretation in the upcoming prequel film that focuses on the eccentric candy maker’s origin story. 



The "Call Me By Your Name" actor shared on his Instagram last Sunday, October 10, with the caption, “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last,” to tease his fans.



In the photo, the young actor can be seen dressed in an enigmatic brown chocolate top hat, and what looks to be a velvety raspberry topcoat, which is a fresh take on the iconic character’s wardrobe. 



The epochal character of Willy Wonka was originally played by the late Gene Wilder in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" back in 1971, followed by Johnny Depp in its 2005 "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" remake, who also delivered a memorable performance.



 










 



Now, after 16 years, Ronald Dhal’s classic 1964 novel will be adapted for the third time on the big screen, deep-diving into Wonka’s early life, and perhaps more insights on his candy-hating father who was a dentist. 



Paul King will be directing the film based on the screenplay he wrote with Simon Fanarby who also got help from fellow writers Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson and Steven Levenson. 



While the plot details are still unknown, fans can expect something totally new. This also marks the first time that Charlie Bucket will not be part of the film. 



This is proving to be Chalamet’s big year with multiple projects being handed to him. The 25-year-old actor is currently busy gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated sci-fi saga film "Dune," which is slated to hit the theaters and HBO Max this coming October 22 according to its producers. 



Last February, Chalamet went viral for playing Edward Scissorhands' son Edgar in a car commercial aired on Super Bowl LV. Johnny Depp played "Edward Scissorhands" in the original film.



RELATED: 'Dream come true': Timothee Chalamet on playing Edward Scissorhands' son in new Super Bowl ad


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      JOHNNY DEPP
                                                      TIMOTHEE CHALAMET
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Viva calls Andrew E 'ultimate f-boy,' brings back '90s slapstick
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 days ago

                              
                              
Viva calls Andrew E 'ultimate f-boy,' brings back '90s slapstick


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 19 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor and rapper Andrew E could not believe that he was partnered with young sexy stars AJ Raval and Sunshine Guimary for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: First look at 'The Matrix Resurrections'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
31 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: First look at 'The Matrix Resurrections'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 31 days ago                              


                                                            
From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: First look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence new film
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
32 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: First look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence new film


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 32 days ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence led the star-studded film "Don't Look Up" available on Netflix...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jason Momoa unveils new Aquaman costume; fans react
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
32 days ago

                              
                              
Jason Momoa unveils new Aquaman costume; fans react


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 32 days ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood actor Jason Momoa unveiled the new Aquaman costume for the upcoming film “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Spider-man: No Way Home' breaks all-time record, beats 'Avengers: Endgame'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
44 days ago

                              
                              
'Spider-man: No Way Home' breaks all-time record, beats 'Avengers: Endgame'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 44 days ago                              


                                                            
Despite the leak, the official “Spider-Man: No Way Home” teaser trailer broke the 24-hour all-time record for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FULL LIST: 44th Gawad Urian 2021 nominees
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
45 days ago

                              
                              
FULL LIST: 44th Gawad Urian 2021 nominees


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 45 days ago                              


                                                            
The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino released its list of nominees for the 44th edition of Gawad Urian earlier today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with