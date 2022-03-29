'Flash' star Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii

MANILA, Philippines — “The Flash” star Ezra Miller was arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct in a bar in Hawaii.

Hawaii Police Department said that Ezra was arrested shortly after midnight on March 28.

“On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke,” the report said.

“Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail,” it added.

The report also added that Ezra paid $500 bail and was released.

The actor's arrest comes before the release of his upcoming movie “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which is set to release in theaters on April 2022.

