Laurenti Dyogi: Star Magic still open for stars who moved to other networks

MANILA, Philippines — Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi revealed that he respects the decisions of former Kapamilya celebrities who transferred to another network.

Dyogi also vowed to focus on celebrities who chose to stay with the network amid the non-renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise.

During the Kapamilya Strong 2022 media conference last night, Lauren said he doesn't want to talk about the celebrities who left, as what matters now are the ones who stay.

"Unang-una, I would always respect the decision of every individual kasi hindi ko naman hawak iyong buhay ng bawat isa sa kanila. I mean, they made their decisions based on their lives’ circumstances, hindi na natin maaano iyon, hindi ko makukuwestiyon iyon kung may pangangailangan sila o may plano sila sa buhay na sa tingin nila, hindi maibibigay ng ABS at Star Magic. That’s their option," he said.

"But I also like to say na para sa akin, mas importante iyong mga kasama ko ngayon dito. I don’t like to even spend my energy and my time thinking about who left because they’ve decided to move on and left. I’d like to pour my energy and my focus and my love to the ones who are here kasi iyon naman ang importante, e, iyong kasama mo ngayon sa hirap at ginhawa,” he added.

Lauren also said that he will not shut the door permanently should the celebrities come back, because the industry is too small for them.

“In the future, I can’t say. Sino ba tayo? We don’t know what the future, what’s there. Maliit lang naman ang industriya ng entertainment, so hindi ako magsasalita nang tapos na it’s for good na never ulit magkakasama, 'di ba?” he said.

"But for now, ABS will focus and Star Magic will focus on the artists who decided to stay and be with us and journey with us and commit to be part of this very interesting and very challenging time," he added.

Lauren remains optimistic that the network will rise soon.

“Pero alam natin na pagkatapos nito, I think we’ve gone through the worse already, paahon na kami, exciting times are just ahead."

Celebrities who renewed their contracts during the event were Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano, Jolina Magdangal, Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Erich Gonzales, Shaina Magdayao, Zanjoe Marudo, Jake Cuenca, Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio.

RELATED: Erich Gonzales rumored to marry Mateo Lorenzo; shares secrets to beauty inside-out