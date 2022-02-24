

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Laurenti Dyogi: Star Magic still open for stars who moved to other networks
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 2:48pm





 
Laurenti Dyogi: Star Magic still open for stars who moved to other networks
ABS-CBN TV production head Laurenti Dyogi is named new Star Magic head
ABS-CBN / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi revealed that he respects the decisions of former Kapamilya celebrities who transferred to another network.


Dyogi also vowed to focus on celebrities who chose to stay with the network amid the non-renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise.


During the Kapamilya Strong 2022 media conference last night, Lauren said he doesn't want to talk about the celebrities who left, as what matters now are the ones who stay.


"Unang-una, I would always respect the decision of every individual kasi hindi ko naman hawak iyong buhay ng bawat isa sa kanila. I mean, they made their decisions based on their lives’ circumstances, hindi na natin maaano iyon, hindi ko makukuwestiyon iyon kung may pangangailangan sila o may plano sila sa buhay na sa tingin nila, hindi maibibigay ng ABS at Star Magic. That’s their option," he said.


"But I also like to say na para sa akin, mas importante iyong mga kasama ko ngayon dito. I don’t like to even spend my energy and my time thinking about who left because they’ve decided to move on and left. I’d like to pour my energy and my focus and my love to the ones who are here kasi iyon naman ang importante, e, iyong kasama mo ngayon sa hirap at ginhawa,” he added.


Lauren also said that he will not shut the door permanently should the celebrities come back, because the industry is too small for them.


“In the future, I can’t say. Sino ba tayo? We don’t know what the future, what’s there. Maliit lang naman ang industriya ng entertainment, so hindi ako magsasalita nang tapos na it’s for good na never ulit magkakasama, 'di ba?” he said.


"But for now, ABS will focus and Star Magic will focus on the artists who decided to stay and be with us and journey with us and commit to be part of this very interesting and very challenging time," he added.


Lauren remains optimistic that the network will rise soon.


“Pero alam natin na pagkatapos nito, I think we’ve gone through the worse already, paahon na kami, exciting times are just ahead."


Celebrities who renewed their contracts during the event were Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano, Jolina Magdangal, Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Erich Gonzales, Shaina Magdayao, Zanjoe Marudo, Jake Cuenca, Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio.


RELATED: Erich Gonzales rumored to marry Mateo Lorenzo; shares secrets to beauty inside-out


 










 









STAR MAGIC














 


Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Sharon Cuneta mourns death of ex-fiance Charlie Cojuangco







Sharon Cuneta mourns death of ex-fiance Charlie Cojuangco



By Marane A. Plaza |
7 hours ago 


Sharon Cuneta shared her grief over the passing of Tarlac congressman and ex-fiance Carlos "Charlie" Cojuangco. 








Entertainment
fbtw













'Masusundan na si Tali kapag...': Vic Sotto on baby no. 2 with Pauleen Luna








'Masusundan na si Tali kapag...': Vic Sotto on baby no. 2 with Pauleen Luna



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Kapuso TV host Vic Sotto revealed that he and wife Pauleen Luna are trying to have another baby.








Entertainment
fbtw













How Alexa & KD are getting &lsquo;closer&rsquo; each day







How Alexa & KD are getting ‘closer’ each day

 

By Kane Errol Choa |
15 hours ago 


Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada may not have won the nods of their fellow housemates while staying in the Pinoy Big Brother house,...








Entertainment
fbtw













John Arcilla shares inspiring message at 'On The Job: The Missing 8' Philippine premiere







John Arcilla shares inspiring message at 'On The Job: The Missing 8' Philippine premiere



By Jan Milo Severo |
6 hours ago 

 
After the Philippine premiere of "On The Job: The Missing 8" in Cultural Center of the Philippines, award-winning actor John...








Entertainment
fbtw













Erich Gonzales rumored to marry Mateo Lorenzo; shares secrets to beauty inside-out







Erich Gonzales rumored to marry Mateo Lorenzo; shares secrets to beauty inside-out



By Marane A. Plaza |
3 days ago 

 
 Actress Erich Gonzales is rumored to tie the knot with non-showbiz boyfriend Mateo Lorenzo.








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Filipina singer to reportedly debut as K-pop idol







Filipina singer to reportedly debut as K-pop idol



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 hours ago 



Chantal is training under MLD Entertainment, which is teasing to debut a new girl group after Momoland.








Entertainment
fbtw













Japanese films streaming for free as Japan Film Festival holds 2nd online edition







Japanese films streaming for free as Japan Film Festival holds 2nd online edition



By Kathleen A. Llemit |
4 hours ago 


The Japanese Film Festival (JFF), formerly known as Eiga Sai, is having its second online edition that features 20 films this...








Entertainment
fbtw













How love led to extraordinary conservation work on big cats







How love led to extraordinary conservation work on big cats



By Nathalie Tomada |
15 hours ago 


Dereck and Beverly Joubert have been called the power couple of the conservation world, and rightfully so. Their love story...





 


Entertainment
fbtw













Karina, Aljon show maturity in their first team-up in MMK







Karina, Aljon show maturity in their first team-up in MMK



By Bot Glorioso |
15 hours ago 


Not all loveteams in this time of pandemic are as busy as KarJon, the portmanteau of Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza.








Entertainment
fbtw













Park Bo Gum discharged from mandatory military service







Park Bo Gum discharged from mandatory military service



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


South Korean star Park Bo Gum has been discharged from the military, ending his mandatory service two months earlier.








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended




 









 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with