Erich Gonzales rumored to marry Mateo Lorenzo; shares secrets to beauty inside-out

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Erich Gonzales is rumored to tie the knot with non-showbiz boyfriend Mateo Lorenzo.

The speculations came after pictures of the alleged marriage banns of Lorenzo and Erika Chryselle Gonzales Gancayco, Erich's real name, circulated on social media recently.

According to the banns, the pair will reportedly wed on March 23, 2022 in Saint James the Great Parish in Ayala Alabang.

Erich, best friend of fellow actress Julia Barretto, reportedly met Lorenzo as the brother of Basti Lorenzo, boyfriend of Julia's sister, Claudia.

The Lorenzos reportedly own restaurant chains that include Pancake House and Dencio's, among many others.

In 2017, actress and TV host Kris Aquino revealed that a rich suitor reportedly chartered a plane just to visit Erich in the location shoot of her then movie "Siargao."

In 2018, Gonzales declared herself as "single but not available." She confirmed to ABS-CBN's MJ Felipe that she went to Japan with a non-showbiz suitor.

Beauty inside and out

During the recent virtual press con of her hit ABS-CBN revenge-drama series “La Vida Lena," Erich was asked what are her secrets to having beauty inside and out.

"Protect your space, your energy, protect your peace," she said.

"And when it comes to insecurities, nobody in this world naman is perfect. Lahat tayo nagkakamali. That’s what makes us human. Siguro self-acceptance, embracing your flaws lang and imperfections," the acress added.

Erich played the titular role of Lena, a dreamer who started her own soap business despite a scar on her face. After the Narciso family gave her roadblocks as they try to get her formula, Lena comes back with a new face and her spicy revenge.

As the series came to a close, Erich shared the lessons she learned in playing the character of Lena.

“Importante talaga ang forgiveness," she said, "It’s a gift you give to yourself, you finally have your peace.”

"Lahat ng ginagawa natin, may balik. Kung ano tinatanim natin (dito sa puso), 'yun ang magfo-flourish. Puro kabutihan na lang sana. You forgive not for anyone, but for yourself. Ikaw rin ang mahihirapan kapag nagtatanim ka ng grudge,” she added.

Erich's co-stars Agot Isidro and Janice de Belen, who played Vanessa and Ramona respectively, also shared their insights.

Agot said, "Totoong kagandahan ay nakikita sa puso. Para sa akin, kung ano ang pinapasok mo sa loob, lumalabas sa anyo. So ako, I eat plant-based diet and I exercise. Siyempre, good vibes, good thoughts. For those with insecurities naman, tama si Erich. Protect your space, find your people. Walk away ka na pag nasasaktan ka na."

Meanwhile, Janice said, "I’ve always believed that a woman's best-kept beauty secret is her disposition. Your attitude, the way you look at life."

"The way you see life, yun ang dapat nakikita ng mga tao," she added.

"For the longest time, marami ako insecurities kasi 'di naman ako kasing sexy ni Erich and Agot. I'm not even tall. Pero para sakin, so what? You have to be yourself. At some point in your life, you have to accept, this is me. I am true to myself at yun ang pinapakita ko sa inyo. It’s about who you are, and you should be proud of that," Janice concluded.

The cast shared that soon a dubbed version of the show will be available soon in Myanmar.