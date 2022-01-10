WATCH: Movies, TV series you should not miss this 2022

From the much-awaited "The Batman" that stars Robert Pattinson, and the long-anticipated "The Matrix Resurrections," here are some of the films and series that you should not miss this 2022:

MANILA, Philippines — While it is clear that we are still going to deal with pandemic blues this 2022, it is also apparent that the global entertainment industry has a lot in store for us to help us escape from our reality for just a little bit.

'The Matrix Resurrections'

On January 12, the long-awaited next chapter in the groundbreaking Matrix franchise is finally premiering. From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski, "The Matrix Resurrections" reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

'King Richard'

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, “King Richard” follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever.

Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (“Ali,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Bad Boys for Life”) stars as Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Monsters and Men”). Watch the movie on February 6.

'The Batman'

Opening in March, "The Batman" stars Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

The film also features Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Lt. James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin. The film is directed by Matt Reeves.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'

Coming in April, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is about Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), who knows that the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelson) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

'DC League of Super-Pets'

Coming in May, animated adventure "DC League of Super-Pets" follows the story of Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski). The inseparable best friends share the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side.

When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack — Ace the hound (Kevin Hart), PB the potbellied pig (Vanessa Bayer), Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne) and Chip the squirrel (Diego Luna) — to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes.

'Elvis'

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

'Black Adam'

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs this action-adventure which also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

'Salem’s Lot'

Gary Dauberman (“The Nun”) directs this horror thriller based on the book by Stephen King.

Haunted by an incident from his childhood, author Ben Mears returns to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book, only to discover the town is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire and his loyal servant.

'Don’t Worry Darling'

This psychological thriller follows a 1950s housewife (Florence Pugh) living with her husband (Harry Styles) in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets. Olivia Wilde directs this psychological thriller which also stars Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine.

'The Flash'

Ezra Miller stars as Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash, who pushes the limits of his superpowers in the DC Super Hero’s first-ever standalone feature film.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (“IT”), this action adventure also stars Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle, and Michael Keaton.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Directed by James Wan. When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman (Jason Momoa) must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.

The cast includes Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, and Nicole Kidman.

'The Gilded Age'

A period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and of conflicts between the old ways and brand new systems make up the American Gilded Age. This time in history is the backdrop of HBO’s new series "The Gilded Age."

The story begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City, after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). Accompanying Marian is Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), an aspiring writer who’s seeking a fresh start.

Marian becomes entangled in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set and her wealthy neighbours, George (Morgan Spector), a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon). Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?

The nine-episode drama series stars an ensemble cast of Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

From creator Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), HBO’s The Gilded Age debuts at the same time as the U.S. on Tuesday, January 25 at 10 a.m. exclusively on HBO GO and HBO, with a same day encore at 10 p.m. on HBO. The series is written by Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield and directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield.

'HGTV Dream Home 2022'

Since 1997, lucky winners of the annual "HGTV Dream Home" sweepstake have become happy homeowners as they’re surprised with houses with distinct designs.

This year, viewers can enjoy a relaxing getaway to Warren, Vermont to witness a home is an upscale modern cabin that embraces the natural beauty of its location, and allows its inhabitants to reconnect with nature while enjoying the conveniences of technology. Showcasing the fully furnished, custom-built home project, Filipino audience can glimpse the scenic Vermont background as they enter the dream home valued at more than one million US dollars.

Download and subscribe to discovery+, available across multiple platforms including connected TVs, web, mobile and tablets.

'The Craftsman'

Another treat from discovery+ is "The Craftsman." The show is based in Eureka, California, as viewers can follow the journey of master craftsman and woodworker Eric Hollenbeck as he restores historic homes and forgotten treasures to give them new life.

Having his own woodworking business, Blue Ox Millworks, and almost 50 years of experience makes Hollenbeck a rare talent in the industry. Some of the projects he has worked on include a project from his early days as a woodworker –– a trolley car from the 1980s. You can catch the first episode on discovery+.

'Scream: The True Story'

Gearing up for the latest release of the iconic "Scream" movie franchise, "Scream: The True Story" is premiering on January 14, the same day as the "Scream 5" movie release.

Despite the fictional nature of the "Scream" series, real-life events of the chilling murders committed by Danny Rolling, also known as the Gainesville Ripper, inspired its creation. Rolling claimed that he was under demonic possession at the time but was eventually convicted in 2006.

A must-watch for horror and movie fans alike, the special weaves storytelling and paranormal investigation with re-enactments and archive footage to tell the true story behind the classic horror film "Scream." Catch "Scream: The True Story" by installing the discovery+ app.

'Ghost House'

Inspired by the horror show "Paranormal Lockdown" by Discovery Channel, "Ghost House" is hosted by Heo Sung Tae and adapts a talk show format that dives into supernatural phenomenons and bizarre stories from around the world, including the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum that operated in the 1800s, the Cambria Prison that housed prisoners for 127 years, the Waverly Hills Nursing Home where tuberculosis patients were treated, and other reportedly haunted locations. The show is available now on discovery+.

'Drag Race Italia'

Also this month, discovery+ launches Drag Race Italia on January 15. Join the panel of judges - drag queen Priscilla, actress Chiara Francini, and influencer Tommaso Zorzi - to see who will claim the title of Italy’s First Drag Superstar. Download and subscribe to discovery+, available across multiple platforms including connected TVs, web, mobile and tablets.

'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon reprise their roles in “And Just Like That." The Michael Patrick King and Darren Star's revival is meant to show what life is like for Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York as they navigate their lives, looking more fashionable in their 50s.

'Gensan Punch'

Award-winning Filipino auteur Brillante Mendoza capitalizes on the Philippines’ obsession with boxing as he captures the true story of Naozumi Tsuchiyama, a Japanese boxer with a prosthetic leg and an inspiring journey to tell.

In 2005, after his home country disallowed him for safety reasons, Tsuchiyama flew to the Philippines to train professionally and realize his dreams fully.

The HBO Asia Original first premiered in the 34th Tokyo International Film Festival, starring Japanese actor Shogen (in the titular role) and Filipino stars Beauty Gonzalez and Ronnie Lazaro.

'Succession'

Season 3 picks up from where it left off in its second season, resuming the gut-wrenching drama surrounding wealth, power, and the ruthless world of the uber-rich society.

Following the ambush by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) on who should take the blame for the company's crimes, billionaire and media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is now fighting for his reputation as he scrambles to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after an infamous exposé. Tensions then arise as the looming threat of a bitter corporate battle lurks to be an intense family civil war among them.

Find out if Logan and the rest of his family would make it out alive in the harsh reality of the corporate world as "Succession" kicks off its nine-episode third season run on HBO GO and HBO every Monday at 9 a.m.

“Succession” has been confirmed to have its fourth season, but meanwhile, SKY subscribers can catch its previous and new episodes on the go via an HBO GO subscription for as low as P99 a month. HBO GO also comes free when they subscribe to HBO PAK for only P149 a month via SKYcable Select and comes with access to other HBO channels, including HBO, HBO Hits, HBO Signature, HBO Family, and Cinemax.

'Godzilla vs. Kong'

No monster film seems to be more epic this season than "Godzilla vs. Kong." In this fourth thriller in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, the two iconic monsters face off in a rematch about six decades in the making. While on a journey to find his true home, Kong and his protectors plus orphaned girl turned friend Jia cross paths with a less-than-pleased Godzilla, who is found wreaking havoc around the world.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the film stars Alexander Skarsgard and Millie Bobbie Brown. Catch these shows on HBO Go — by availing the HBO GO 4-month pass powered by PLDT Home! The HBO GO 4-month pass promo is open to all PLDT Home Fiber & DSL Subscribers.To avail of the HBO GO 4-month pass promo, visit pldthome.com/hbogo.

'House of Gucci'

Directed by Ridley Scott, House of Gucci pools a powerhouse cast led by Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Jack Huston.

The movie is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion House of Gucci that spanned three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge and ultimately murder. The movie delves into what a name means, what it’s worth and how far a family will go for control. House of Gucci opens this January 19 in cinemas.

'F9'

A special limited release engagement for car and speed enthusiasts, "F9" comes to select cinemas nationwide on January 26. "F9" is the ninth chapter in the "Fast & Furious" Saga, which has endured for two decades and has earned more than $5 billion around the world.

This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, "The Suicide Squad"). The action hurtles around the globe — from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tblisi.

'Sing 2'

On February 2, "Sing 2" is hitting the cinemas nationwide. Illumination’s smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world.

There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star — played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them. Buster (Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey) has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.

'Marry Me'

"Marry Me" is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media, packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma who makes his feature-film debut.

"Marry Me: features Jennifer Lopez as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher — total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other.

Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman, HBO’s "Big Little Lies") and his best friend (Sarah Silverman). When Kat (Lopez) learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian (Maluma) has cheated on her, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty.

'Ambulance'

Decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Candyman," "The Matrix Resurrections") is desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills. He asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t — his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, "Zodiac," "Spider-Man: Far From Home"). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million.

With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no. But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," "Baby Driver") onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen. "Ambulance" is coming soon in theates on March 30.

'Cyrano'

Unfolding in cinemas on February 23, this bold new adaptation scripted by Erica Schmidt and filmed on stunning Italian locales, re-imagines the timeless tale of wit, courage, and love. The score and songs are from "The National’s" Bryce and Aaron Dessner, and Matt Berninger and Carin Besser. In the title role, Peter Dinklage (Emmy Award winner for "Game of Thrones") makes the iconic character his own.

