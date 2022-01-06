KC Concepcion attends 'Sex and the City' premiere; Samantha Jones makes 'And Just Like That' cameo

NEW YORK — Since the airing of "And Just Like That" on HBO Go, the spin-off limited series based on "Sex and the City," fans have been open about the void they feel whenever they see Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes in New York's hottest spot without their ultimate gal pal: PR maven and "trisexual" Samantha Jones.

But in the latest "And Just Like That" episode, Samantha Jones made it to the plot, but only via a text message.

In the fifth episode of "And Just Like That" titled "Tragically Hip," Carrie went through a hip surgery. After which, while on pain medication, the sex columnist let it slip on her podcast "X, Y and Me" that one iconic time when her friend, "Samantha Jones," pulled out a diaphram from her vagina with her bare hand. It was of course from the episode of SATC's Season 2, Episode 6 titled "Chearting Curve," when Carrie was hiding from her BFFs that she was seeing and sleeping with Mr. Big again.

Charlotte made Carrie aware that she actually mentioned the full name of their current ex-BFF during the podcast, and that maybe Carrie needed to at least inform Samantha that she had an accidental slip during the podcast.

The text exchange between the two is both melancholic and sweet.

"Hi. Long story short-- I wanted to let you know that I mentioned that you pulled out my diaphram on a podcast," Carrie wrote to Samantha via a text message. To which Samantha replied, "One of my finest hours." Can I just say it was very Samantha, and I totally read it with Sam's voice in my head.

Carrie continued by saying, "I miss you" to her former BFF. Samantha was seen seemingly typing... and then nothing. She did not say "I miss you" back.

It was heartbreaking, and surreal. The text conversations just makes you see that the two have indeed grown apart. I guess this what makes "And Just Like That" seems relatable, to say the least. Apart from its very forced ways to make the TV show somewhat politically correct in this generation's climate, from discussion of gender inclusivity to just being plain woke, "And Just Like That" discusses one of the common realities of life: growing apart from your dearest best friend.

"And just like that… some new dreams I dreamed came true," Filipina singer and actress KC Concepcion said in her Instagram post as one of the special guests in the New York red carpet premiere of "And Just Like That."