Ivana Alawi enters '100 Most Beautiful Faces' list

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Ivana Alawi is the most beautiful Filipino, according to TC Candler, which annually publishes lists of “The 100 Most Beautiful/Handsome Faces.”

The actress and social media sensation placed 11th on “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2020” released Monday afternoon, ahead of the only other Filipino nominee, Liza Soberano, who placed 14th.

This marks Ivana’s first time on the yearly list.

She barely missed entering the top 10, comprised of Nancy Jewel McDonie, Josie Lane, Nana, Halima Aden, Thylane Blondeau, Emilie Nereng, Tzuyu, Meika Woollard, Lalisa Manoban and first-placer, Israeli model Yael Shelbia.

Meanwhile, it is Liza’s sixth appearance overall, with her claiming the “most beautiful” title in 2017. It took her two initial appearances before she topped the list, placing sixth in 2015 and second in 2016.

Ivana and Liza were announced in April as official nominees by TC Candler.