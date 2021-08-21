




































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Gerald Anderson says Julia Barretto 'the one', hopes Bea Alonzo will forgive him
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 21, 2021 | 5:41pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gerald Anderson says Julia Barretto 'the one', hopes Bea Alonzo will forgive him
From left: Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson said that girlfriend Julia Barretto is "the one" he would like to will marry in the future. 



In his interview with Boy Abunda, Gerald said that Julia is still very young and has a lot to offer to the showbiz industry. 



“She’s the one,” Gerald said. 



“Gusto ko sagutin ‘yan talaga. Siguro alam niyo kung ano ang isasagot ko diyan. Dahil siguro she’s still very young, and ang dami pa niyang mai-o-offer sa industriya natin, and ang dami niya pang ipapakita sa inyo, sa audience natin, ‘yung talent niya — ayaw kong maging hadlang doon,” he added. 






When pressed to give a definite answer, Gerald said: “If I had my way, of course. Kaso hindi pa kami quota.”



Gerald was also asked about her former girlfriend Bea Alonzo. Boy asked him if he would want to reach out to Bea and her current boyfriend Dominic Roque someday.



“More siguro kay Bea. Huwag na po tayo siguro mandamay ng ibang tao. I really pray, I really hope she will find it in her heart to forgive what happened, forgive me. Nag-ho-hope lang ako,” he said. — Video from The Boy Abunda Talk Channel


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

