Entertainment
                        
SB19 nominated at MTV Europe Music Awards
                        

                           
Rossane Ramos - The Philippine Star
October 26, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
SB19 nominated at MTV Europe Music Awards
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy pop boy band SB19 has been nominated for Best Southeast Asia Act at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards.



The boys of SB19 Sejun, Stell, Josh, Ken and Justin are nominated alongside Ink Waruntorn (Thailand), JJ Lin (Singapore), K-ICM (Vietnam), Lyodra (Indonesia) and Naim Daniel (Malaysia).



This is not the first time for homegrown talent to represent the country at the awards show. Just last year folk-pop rock band Ben&Ben was nominated under the same category.



The 2021 MTV EMAs will take place in Hungary and will broadcast live on MTV channels in 180 countries on Nov. 15.



Other nominees for the awards show include BTS, LISA, Monsta X, NCT 127, ROSÉ and TWICE for Best K-Pop.



American singer-songwriter Justin Bieber leads the 2021 MTV EMAs with nominations for the categories Best Artist, Best Pop, Best Song, Best Video and Best Collaboration.



Fans can now cast their votes for their idols at mtvema.com. The voting period will end on Nov. 10.



MTV is also featuring P-pop groups BGYO and BINI for the MTV Asia Spotlight series for the months of October and November, where they will give exclusive performances and play variety show games. It will also be premiering an MTV Asks video (where fans submit questions for stars) with the EMA nominees SB19 soon on MTV Asia social media.



Here’s the rest of the 2021 MTV EMA nominees:



Best Artist: Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X and The Weeknd.



Best Pop: BTS, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo.



Best Song: Doja Cat ft. SZA — Kiss Me More; Ed Sheeran — Bad Habits; Justin Bieber — Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon; Lil Nas X — MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name); Olivia Rodrigo — Drivers License; and The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber — STAY.



Best Video: Doja Cat ft. SZA — Kiss Me More; Ed Sheeran — Bad Habits; Justin Bieber — Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon; Lil Nas X — MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name); Normani ft. Cardi B — Wild Side; and Taylor Swift — willow.



Best Collaboration: Black Eyed Peas, Shakira — GIRL LIKE ME; Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — Leave the Door Open; Doja Cat ft. SZA — Kiss Me More; Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — INDUSTRY BABY; The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber — STAY; and The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — Save Your Tears (Remix).



Best Group: BTS, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Little Mix, Måneskin and Silk Sonic.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

