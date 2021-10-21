
































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
New Darna Iza Calzado joins other ‘sheroes’ in championing financial literacy for women
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 21, 2021 | 1:18pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
New Darna Iza Calzado joins other â€˜sheroesâ€™ in championing financial literacy for women
Set to reprise the role of the mature Darna in the latest adaptation of the comic heroine on television, Iza Calzado shared how women can take control of their finances.
Photo Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Iza Calzado recently joined other InLife Sheroes in encouraging Filipino women to be financially empowered. 



Set to reprise the role of the mature Darna in the latest adaptation of the comic heroine on television, Calzado shared how women can take control of their finances.



“Importante na ma-empower ang mga kababaihan at lahat ng tao sa financial literacy. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in the way I handled my money through the years, and I’m still learning. That’s why I think Pinays should talk about money without that shame,” she said during the recent InLife Sheroes #InAko event that was broadcasted live via InLife’s Facebook page.



The actress added that it is essential to have discussions about money that don’t come from a place of arrogance or judgment. 






Calzado, along with mompreneur and blogger Shari Poquiz, health advocate Dr. Gia Sison, actress and songwriter Abby Asistio talked about their experiences of becoming financially independent during the online event presented by Insular Life and hosted by DJ Chacha.



InLife Financial Advisor Julianne Benitez shared tips on financial preparedness as she talked about the different financial challenges that women face with the InLife Sheroes.



Financial knowledge leads to financial empowerment






The InLife Sheroes #InAko campaign challenges Filipino women to take a deeper understanding of their immense capacity to succeed no matter their personal circumstance, occupation or station in life. 



“When we launched InLife Sheroes in 2019, our initial ambition was to touch the lives of one million Filipino women within three years,” Nina Aguas, InLife executive chairperson, said. 



She noted that through various activities and engagements with women from all walks of life, InLife achieved and exceeded the goal in just a little over a year. 



“Now that we have successfully touched their lives, it is time to go deeper, to fully explore this engagement so that their financial knowledge will lead to actual financial empowerment,” she added.



Through the InLife Sheroes #InAko campaign, Insular Life will continue to champion financial empowerment by tapping and enlisting advocates and provide Filipinas equal opportunities for growth towards achieving financial empowerment for herself, her family, and communities, and ultimately for a financially inclusive nation. 



Free insurance for essential workers






Apart from the discussions on financial literacy, the InLife Sheroe’s #InAko online event also saw the launch of the  music video for “Be A Shero.” 



Composed by Asistio, the song amplifies the message that Filipinas have the capacity to empower themselves and calls on others to join the movement for financial transformation. 



Insular Life likewise announced that it is still giving away free insurance with COVID-19 coverage for 110,000 essential workers. It launched this program in 2020. To register for the coverage, visit https://chainofprotection.insularlife.com.ph.



Join the InLife Sheroes Movement and become an empowered Filipina.



 



To learn more about the InLife Sheroes Movement and the #InAko campaign, visit www.inlifesheroes.com; the InLife Shero YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/3AFCPk3; or email inlifesheroes@insular.com.ph.


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

