




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Kisses Delavin wins Miss Universe Philippines 2021 shopping challenge; voting extended
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
September 23, 2021 | 5:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Kisses Delavin wins Miss Universe Philippines 2021 shopping challenge; voting extended
Kirsten Danielle Delavin of Masbate
Lazada Philippines via Kirsten Danielle Delavin's Instagram account
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Beauty pageant fans now have until September 29 to vote for their favorite Miss Universe Philippines 2021 finalist into the Top 16 as Lazada, the pageant’s official voting platform this year, has extended the voting period.



Fans can enter up to five votes daily through the Fan Vote function and the finalist with the most votes will secure a place in the Top 16, bringing her a step closer to winning the coveted crown.



Instructions to access the voting page are as follows: 

1.    In the Lazada Home Page, click on ‘Feed’ 

2.    In the ‘Feed’ page, click on the ‘Miss Universe Philippines’ tab at the top bar 

3.    Click the ‘Go to vote’ button and claim the five (5) Daily Free Votes 

4.    Click on ‘Vote’ below the finalist’s name and photo, and wait for a voting confirmation pop-up 



Fans can also support their favorite candidate by purchasing special packages offered on the voting page: 

1.    In the ‘Miss Universe Philippines’ main page, click the ‘Get more votes’ button. Users then click ‘Buy Votes’ and are able to select among the Voting Packages offered

2.    If the user has already used his/her five (5) Daily Free Vote, he/she can click the ‘Get more votes’ button shown at the top of the voting page, or whenever a user clicks on any finalist on the page



In addition to the Fan Vote feature, fans were also given a special opportunity to get to know their candidates better through a recently concluded video contest that showcased the favorite shopping choices of each beauty queen. The social media contest asked each Miss Universe candidate to choose one item from the e-commerce site, and top fan choices included:



    
	
  • a scrabble set chosen by Masbate’s Kirsten Danielle Delavin,
    • 
	
  • a portable printer to capture and preserve memories on the go from Taguig’s Katrina Dimaranan,
    • 
	
  • beauty products and face masks to detox for Cebu City’s Steffi Rose Aberasturi,
    • 
	
  • Vitamin C infused with Vitamin E supplements for a healthy immune system and glowing skin for Pangasinan’s Maureen Christa Wroblewitz,
    • 
	
  • and a nifty portable phone holder and lighting set-up for San Juan City’s Rousanne Marie Bernos.
    • 




Delavin, who won the video contest on Facebook, will be awarded during the preliminary competition the special title of Miss Universe Philippines Lazada and P50,000 in Lazada Wallet credits. 



RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bets share their lock-in must-haves


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KISSES DELAVIN
                                                      MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kim Chiu trended yesterday after videos surfaced showing her commenting about cheating in separate episodes of noontime...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rico is now more open about love life
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rico is now more open about love life


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rico Blanco has found a comfortable outlet where he can talk about his relationship with girlfriend Maris Racal and that’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Never Forget&rsquo;: Stars back Angel Locsin&rsquo;s &lsquo;Marcos is not a hero&rsquo; stance&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Never Forget’: Stars back Angel Locsin’s ‘Marcos is not a hero’ stance 


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
TV host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal and director Dan Villegas answered affirmatively to actress Angel Locsin’s call to “#NeverAgain”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Does Yen Santos have a child? Talent manager Ogie Diaz speaks up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Does Yen Santos have a child? Talent manager Ogie Diaz speaks up


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
Host and talent manager Ogie Diaz shut down rumors that Yen Santos already has a child. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CCP eyeing KathNiel as lead, Liza Soberano as Sisa for 'Noli Me Tangere' TV series
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CCP eyeing KathNiel as lead, Liza Soberano as Sisa for 'Noli Me Tangere' TV series


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Can you imagine Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla as Salome and Elias or Liza Soberano as Sisa?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 JC de Vera, Rikkah Cruz tie knot anew in church ceremony
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JC de Vera, Rikkah Cruz tie knot anew in church ceremony


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz got married again but this time in a church ceremony. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Amid Paolo Contis controversy, Yen Santos deletes all Instagram posts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Amid Paolo Contis controversy, Yen Santos deletes all Instagram posts


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Yen Santos deleted all her posts on Instagram.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Not bitter but better&rsquo;: Gary Valenciano shares prayer for ABS-CBN, gov&rsquo;t
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Not bitter but better’: Gary Valenciano shares prayer for ABS-CBN, gov’t


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
As such, during Gary’s recent virtual conference for his participation in global faith-based app Pray.com, “Mr....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sing Galing mainstays share best advice for showbiz hopefuls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sing Galing mainstays share best advice for showbiz hopefuls


                              

                                                                  By Bot  Glorioso |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Showbiz newbies should learn from the pros the way the seasoned stars and mainstays of TV5’s Sing Galing did. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Xian continues to relish writing and directing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Xian continues to relish writing and directing


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Xian Lim, hands down, feels at home in essaying characters on TV and in films. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with