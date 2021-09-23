Kisses Delavin wins Miss Universe Philippines 2021 shopping challenge; voting extended

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty pageant fans now have until September 29 to vote for their favorite Miss Universe Philippines 2021 finalist into the Top 16 as Lazada, the pageant’s official voting platform this year, has extended the voting period.

Fans can enter up to five votes daily through the Fan Vote function and the finalist with the most votes will secure a place in the Top 16, bringing her a step closer to winning the coveted crown.

Instructions to access the voting page are as follows:

1. In the Lazada Home Page, click on ‘Feed’

2. In the ‘Feed’ page, click on the ‘Miss Universe Philippines’ tab at the top bar

3. Click the ‘Go to vote’ button and claim the five (5) Daily Free Votes

4. Click on ‘Vote’ below the finalist’s name and photo, and wait for a voting confirmation pop-up

Fans can also support their favorite candidate by purchasing special packages offered on the voting page:

1. In the ‘Miss Universe Philippines’ main page, click the ‘Get more votes’ button. Users then click ‘Buy Votes’ and are able to select among the Voting Packages offered

2. If the user has already used his/her five (5) Daily Free Vote, he/she can click the ‘Get more votes’ button shown at the top of the voting page, or whenever a user clicks on any finalist on the page

In addition to the Fan Vote feature, fans were also given a special opportunity to get to know their candidates better through a recently concluded video contest that showcased the favorite shopping choices of each beauty queen. The social media contest asked each Miss Universe candidate to choose one item from the e-commerce site, and top fan choices included:

a scrabble set chosen by Masbate’s Kirsten Danielle Delavin,

a portable printer to capture and preserve memories on the go from Taguig’s Katrina Dimaranan,

beauty products and face masks to detox for Cebu City’s Steffi Rose Aberasturi,

Vitamin C infused with Vitamin E supplements for a healthy immune system and glowing skin for Pangasinan’s Maureen Christa Wroblewitz,

and a nifty portable phone holder and lighting set-up for San Juan City’s Rousanne Marie Bernos.

Delavin, who won the video contest on Facebook, will be awarded during the preliminary competition the special title of Miss Universe Philippines Lazada and P50,000 in Lazada Wallet credits.

