Entertainment
                        
Yassi Pressman reacts to Julia Montes' entry in 'Ang Probinsyano'
                        

                           
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 24, 2021 | 11:21am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Yassi Pressman reacts to Julia Montes' entry in 'Ang Probinsyano'
From left: Yassi Pressman, Coco Martin, and Julia Montes.
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yassi Pressman said that casting Julia Montes as the latest addition in the long-running show "Ang Probinsyano" is a great move.



"I'm so excited. Noong nakita ko, sabi ko this is definitely a great move kasi sigurado po ako nami-miss ng lahat ng mga tao si Julia Montes," Yassi said at yesterday's virtual presscon hosted by Viva.



Teasers of Julia's entry labeled her character as "huling pag-ibig." Yassi was part of the show's cast as Alyanna, who died brutally and led to Cardo Dalisay (Coco Martin) being vengeful for his wife's wrongful death.



This week, Montes is introduced as Mara, the woman Cardo and his Task Force Agila meet while they are trying to escape their enemies.



"Ang tagal-tagal niya pong nagpahinga po siguro or I don't know what she did but I'm sure it was great for her. And for her to be coming back po and dito po sa show na 'Ang Probinsyano,' sigurado inaabangan ng lahat," Yassi added.



As part of the show's former cast, she wishes for its success because she knew of the cast and crew's hardwork.



Yassi admitted that it was hard for her to let go of her character, which she played for five years.



"It was hard. Sobrang mahirap to take myself away from Alyanna kasi po parang naging ako na po siya dahil sa araw-araw po naming pagte-taping. Dala-dala ko na po talaga siya. Hindi ko po siya makakalimutan pero kinaya ko na po siyang itabi for now to play new characters, new experiences and new projects," she admitted.



Equally hard was saying her goodbyes to the show that is considered her biggest break. She's very thankful to the cast, ABS-CBN's production unit Dreamscape Entertainment, and Coco, who is also one of the show's directors.

 

"I don't know. It just happened and I guess it was the Lord's way of saying that He was taking me to another place where we can explore so much more. No matter where I go hindi ko po makakalimutan yung lahat po ng naitulong at natulong po sa akin ng 'Ang Probinsyano'," Yassi said.  



Among Yassi's projects after "Ang Probinsyano" is the TV5 game show "Rolling In It."  



Yassi will also star in the Philippine remake of the Korean hit movie "More Than Blue," which premiered in 2009. It will also star JC Santos.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

