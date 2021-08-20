'Huling pag-ibig': Julia Montes, Coco Martin 'Ang Probinsyano' trailer released

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment released the teaser of the much-awaited screen reunion of Coco Martin and Julia Montes in the longest-running teleserye "Ang Probinsyano."

In its Instagram account, Dreamscape Entertainment said that Julia will play Mara and will be Cardo's "huling pag-ibig."

"Marami nang nangyari. At ngayon parating na ang huling pag-ibig. Julia Montes bilang Mara. Si Cardo totodo sa ika-6 na anibersaryo. Abangan sa FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," it wrote in the caption.

Last week, Dreamscape Entertainment released a video wherein Julia was seen doing high-intensity training with Coco.

Stunt coordinator Erwin Tagle revealed that Coco, who is also one of the directors of the series, specifically tapped him to prepare Julia for her action-packed scenes.

“Direk Coco really wanted to build a team that would be dedicated to Julia’s fight scenes. Even her camera shots, even her camera angles are approached differently. I combined Filipino martial arts, that’s our fight design for Julia. Although Direk Coco requested that I also inject some street and brawl fight styles,” said Erwin in a “TV Patrol” report.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” is showing on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, iWantTFC, WeTV and iflix.

RELATED: Julia Montes starts training for 'Ang Probisyano'