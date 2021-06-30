John Lloyd Cruz denies romantic rumors with Katrina Halili

MANILA, Philippines — Returning actor John Lloyd Cruz denied that he and Kapuso actress Katrina Halili are dating.

In a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon, entertainment columnist Gorgy Rula said that Joe Barrameda texted John Lloyd, asking what's the real score between him and Katrina.

“Katrina is basically family­. Walang basehan yan kuya jo,” John Lloyd replied to Joe.

Romantic rumors between the two rose after Katrina greets John Lloyd on her Instagram account.

Katrina posted photos with John Lloyd, greeting the actor on his special day.

“Belated happy birthday @johnlloydcruz83,” Katrina wrote in the caption.

In the same post, Katrina also posted photos of her bonding with John Lloyd’s son Elias.

