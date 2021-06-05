Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves to host Binibining Pilipinas 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queens Catriona Gray and Nicolo Cordoves will host the upcoming Binibining Pilipinas 2021.

In her Instagram account, Catriona posted a photo of her and Nicole as the first all-female hosting tandem of the pageant.

“Pageantry Redefined. @binibiningnicolecordoves and I are your first all-female hosting tandem in herstory for #BinibiningPilipinas2021,” Catriona wrote.

Nicole was named Binibining Pilipinas Grand International in 2016, and became first runner-up in the international pageant.

Catriona Gray, meanwhile, was crowned Binibining Pilipinas in March 2018 then crowned as Miss Universe 2018.

After several postponement, the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 grand coronation will be held on July 11 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Live teleceast will be shown on A2Z and Binibining Pilipinas YouTube channel.