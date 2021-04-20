'I'm totally fine': Britney Spears assures fans following 'SOS' video

CHINESE NEW YEAR
International pop star Britney Spears
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 3:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Britney Spears revealed that she's "totally fine" and "extremely happy" after social media users thought that she was asking for help.

In her Instagram account, the "Oops I Did It Again" singer said she's okay when a fan asked her. 

"I’m here to answer all your questions. ‘Are you okay?’ Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself," Britney answered the fan in an Instagram question and answer last weekend.

Britney also posted hers spinning dance routines. Fans were concerned about Britney after she danced the song "SOS" by Indila, which contains lyrics that express distress.

 

 

She, however, focused on the dance routine than the meaning of the song. 

"When I’m in my living room, do I get dizzy when I’m spinning so much? Yes, I get extremely dizzy. But, I’m a dancer so as long as I have a focus point for my head, as I turn as long as I keep finding that spot, usually in the end it’s not as bad," she said. 

Recently, Britney said she was "embarrassed" and "cried for two weeks" over her portrayal in a recent documentary about her career and mental health problems. 

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in," she wrote on Instagram, in her first response to "Framing Britney Spears," a documentary produced by FX and the New York Times released last February.

The film looked at the 39-year-old pop star's career and the controversial conservatorship of her father, who was given legal guardianship over her finances in 2008 following a highly publicised breakdown, sparking the #FreeBritney movement by fans.

"I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" Spears wrote about watching the film. 

"My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" she wrote elsewhere in the message, which was accompanied by a video of her dancing to "Crazy" by Aerosmith. 

"It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media."

 

 

Spears filed last year to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship and give sole power over her estate to a financial institution. Her court-appointed lawyer said she was "afraid" of her father.

A judge ruled in February that both Spears' father and Bessemer Trust would oversee the pop star's finances, denying Jamie Spears' bid to keep sole power to delegate investments, though the case is ongoing. — With reports from AFP

