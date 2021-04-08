Jeric Raval now supports daughter AJ's sexy career, but...

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval revealed that her father Jeric Raval is now supporting her decision to do daring roles in movies.

During the digital media conference of her new film “Death of a Girlfriend” with Diego Loyzaga earlier, AJ said she was inspired to join showbiz because of her action star dad.

“Sa totoo lang po, gusto kong mag-artista kasi nakikita ko sa kanya (Jeric) mismo. Nakikita niya rin po na naniniwala sa akin ang Viva family, sila boss and wine-welcome naman ako ng mga tao kaya nagiging okay na rin para sa kanya,” AJ said.

The actress added that her father told her to just put limitations on her sexy roles.

“Lagyan ko lang daw ng limitations. Hindi naman po ako nagpapa-sexy na magpo-post lang po ako sa Instagram na sexy na selfie. Nagpapa-sexy po ako kasi po trabaho,” AJ said.

AJ said last January that her dad doesn’t support her choice to accept sexy roles in movies.

“To be honest, never siyang naging supportive sa pagpapa sexy ko,” Raval told ABS-CBN News. “We don’t talk. Pinapabayaan niya ako sa gagawin ko. Nasa edad na rin ako. Mayroon na po akong sariling decision,” she said.

Produced by Viva Films and directed by Yam Laranas, “Death of a Girlfriend” will be streamed on VivaMax starting April 30.