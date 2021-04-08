CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Jeric Raval now supports daughter AJ's sexy career, but...
Celebrity father and daughter Jeric and AJ Raval
AJ Raval via Instagram

Jeric Raval now supports daughter AJ's sexy career, but...

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2021 - 8:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval revealed that her father Jeric Raval is now supporting her decision to do daring roles in movies. 

During the digital media conference of her new film “Death of a Girlfriend” with Diego Loyzaga earlier, AJ said she was inspired to join showbiz because of her action star dad. 

“Sa totoo lang po, gusto kong mag-artista kasi nakikita ko sa kanya (Jeric) mismo. Nakikita niya rin po na naniniwala sa akin ang Viva family, sila boss and wine-welcome naman ako ng mga tao kaya nagiging okay na rin para sa kanya,” AJ said. 

The actress added that her father told her to just put limitations on her sexy roles. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aj Raval (@ajravsss)

 

“Lagyan ko lang daw ng limitations. Hindi naman po ako nagpapa-sexy na magpo-post lang po ako sa Instagram na sexy na selfie. Nagpapa-sexy po ako kasi po trabaho,” AJ said. 

AJ said last January that her dad doesn’t support her choice to accept sexy roles in movies.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aj Raval (@ajravsss)

 

“To be honest, never siyang naging supportive sa pagpapa sexy ko,” Raval told ABS-CBN News. “We don’t talk. Pinapabayaan niya ako sa gagawin ko. Nasa edad na rin ako. Mayroon na po akong sariling decision,” she said. 

Produced by Viva Films and directed by Yam Laranas, “Death of a Girlfriend” will be streamed on VivaMax starting April 30. 

AJ RAVAL JERIC RAVAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miss Myanmar reportedly gets arrest warrant for Miss Grand International speech
Miss Myanmar reportedly gets arrest warrant for Miss Grand International speech
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
It seems Miss Grand Myanmar Han Lay has put herself in hot waters, following her speech at the Miss Grand International (MGI)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vilma on wedding: Totoo na ba ito?
Vilma on wedding: Totoo na ba ito?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
How Vilma Santos ‘conspired’ inkeeping hush- hush the Feb. 21 civil wedding of her son Luis Manzano and Jessy...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Alex Gonzaga&rsquo;s newest music video is the next anthem of survival
Sponsored
WATCH: Alex Gonzaga’s newest music video is the next anthem of survival
5 hours ago
Vitamilk, the country’s best-tasting soymilk has launched a digital campaign inspired by a highly popular anthem from...
Entertainment
fbfb
Simon Cowell accused of maltreating One Direction, Little Mix
Simon Cowell accused of maltreating One Direction, Little Mix
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"X-Factor" alums and Irish identical twins John and Edward Grimes, or more popularly known as Jedward, spoke out against Simon...
Entertainment
fbfb
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) veteran singer Claire dela Fuente passed away Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' stars&nbsp;Mario Maurer, Baifern Pimchanok reunite
'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' stars Mario Maurer, Baifern Pimchanok reunite
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 minutes ago
Is it a sneak peek into the present of P'Shone and Nam?
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo finally admits dating Dominic Roque
Bea Alonzo finally admits dating Dominic Roque
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo finally admitted that she’s dating Dominic Roque. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Rhian Ramos tested positive for COVID-19, now 'out of the woods'
Rhian Ramos tested positive for COVID-19, now 'out of the woods'
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 but is now “out of the woods.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Can&rsquo;t have enough of Sarah G.
Can’t have enough of Sarah G.
By Ricky Lo | 21 hours ago
People can’t seem to have enough of Sarah G. (Geronimo-Guidicelli). Her recent outing (her first virtual emergence),...
Entertainment
fbfb
Dominic Zapata directs an entertaining, timely series
Dominic Zapata directs an entertaining, timely series
By Jerry Donato | 21 hours ago
“It gives the audience the chance to look at it from a different perspective,” answered director Dominic Zapata...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with