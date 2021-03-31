CHINESE NEW YEAR
Daniel Padilla sends fans into 'kilig' frenzy after posting sweet photos with Kathryn Bernardo
Kapamilya sweethearts Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo
Daniel Padilla via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2021 - 4:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla sent KathNiel fans into a “kilig” frenzy after he posted sweet photos of him and girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo on social media. 

In his Instagram account, Daniel appeared to show affection to his girlfriend who celebrated her 25th birthday last March 26. 

Daniel, who is known for being a fan of old songs, captioned the post with Nat King Cole’s classic love song “That’s All.”

“I can only give you love that lasts forever, And a promise to be near each time you call. And the only heart I own For you and you alone That's all, That's all...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I can only give you country walks in springtime And a hand to hold when leaves begin to fall; And a love whose burning light Will warm the winter's night That's all, That's all.

“There are those I am sure who have told you, They would give you the world for a toy. All I have are these arms to enfold you, And a love time can never destroy. If you're wondering what I'm asking in return, dear, You'll be glad to know that my demands are small.

“Say it's me that you'll adore, For now and evermore That's all, That's all. If you're wondering what I'm asking in return, dear, You'll be glad to know that my demands are small. Say it's me that you'll adore, For now and evermore. That's all, That's all.”

The post turned sweeter for KathNiel fans when Kathryn commented on the post. 

“Mahaaal... Iloveyousomuchithurts,” Kathryn commented. 

The post is now viral with celebrities such as Ruffa Gutierrez, AC Bonifacio, Angelica Panganiban, Miles Ocampo, Kiefer Ravena, to name a few who commented on it. 

Daniel and Kathryn is set to celebrate their ninth anniversary as a couple in May. 

