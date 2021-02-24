CHINESE NEW YEAR
Grab, Sarah Geronimo team up to provide everyday value to more Filipinos

(The Philippine Star) - February 24, 2021 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Grab, the Philippines’ leading super app, announces that it will be working with Sarah Geronimo as its brand ambassador.

Known for her strong sense of practicality, Sarah, together with Grab Philippines, will work on a series of campaigns and initiatives to delight and bring everyday value to Filipinos nationwide.

“As someone who came from a humble background, alam ko kung gaano kahalaga to make the most out of every peso. Mas lalo pa ngayon na I started my journey into married life. Kaya I am very much excited to be working with Grab! May mga campaigns and initiatives kaming inihanda para sa lahat, and I am sure that kung sino ka man, ano man ang iyong budget—may mga makikita kang sulit na deals and exciting promos na para sayo,” she said.

“We are excited to be working with Sarah Geronimo and we believe that we both share a dedication to delighting and providing value to our kababayans. Grab has constantly innovated to be the Philippines’ super app, providing everyday value and delight to our customers and communities,” said Grace Vera Cruz, country head of Grab Philippines.

“Similarly, Sarah has successfully built her career from being a singer to becoming the country’s most admired total performer - bringing joy and excitement to millions of Filipinos. We are confident that by working together, we will continue to delight and provide everyday value to many Filipinos,” she added.

Kilo-Kilometrong Pa-Promo

To kickstart the partnership, Grab and Sarah have designed a Kilo-Kilometrong Pa-Promo campaign that will unload great discounts and perks across the different services and verticals.

Until March 7, Grab users can unlock irresistible deals* across all services on the Grab platform when they use the promo code GRABWITHSARAHG.

  • GREAT MEALS, UNLIMITED FREE DELIVERY – GrabFood customers can have their favorite meals delivered for free within Metro Manila, with every minimum order of P400 For those outside the metro, they can have their meals delivered free of charge for a minimum purchase of P250.
  • RIDE FOR LESS – Enjoy up to P40 off your fares from GrabCar rides in the next three (3) weeks with the promo code. Passengers can use the code for a maximum of two rides during the promotion period.

The latest promo code is also applicable across the following deals:

  • EVERYDAY ESSENTIALS LESS THE FEES! – Get your everyday essentials from Grab within 60 minutes with less the booking fees every time you spend a minimum of P500 and use the promo code. The promo is available to all Grab users within Metro Manila and Cebu.
  • PISOFEE – Sending gifts or documents to your loved ones? Enjoy P1 booking fee with Grab. Applicable to all first-time users nationwide.
  • CASHBACK WITH GRAB – Don’t miss out on a one-time P50 cashback when you pay cashless for your Grab services during the promotion period.

 

To catch your first glimpse of Sarah G on Grab, follow Grab Philippines on Facebook and check out the Grab app.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

