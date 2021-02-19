Carmina Villaroel, Zoren Legaspi admitted to have temporarily separated

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi revealed that they separated for a while.

In an interview by their twins Mavy and Cassy in the Valentine’s Day edition of “Sarap, ‘Di Ba?: Bahay Edition,” the couple were asked what’s their realization in their relationship.

“Noong nawala siya. Kasi parang nag-break kami for a while, e. So, noong nawala siya, doon ko na-realize na… ‘di ba ‘yun nga ‘yung sinasabi nila na kapag nawala na, marami kang realizations when the person is gone,” Carmina revealed.

“Matagal na e. Natatandaan ko, nag-break kami. Pero never kasi kami naging mag-on. Never kami naging boyfriend and girlfriend,” Zoren added.

The versatile actress clarified that they had no courting stage because they were just best friends back then.

“Walang kaming boyfriend and girlfriend stage. Wala siyang ligawan stage,” Carmina said.

“Parang best friend chuchu,” Zoren added.

Mavy also asked their parents what’s their most-treasured moment as a couple.

“'Yun ‘yung having the both of you in our lives and then we were in the States pa so parang kami talagang dalawa. Kami lang talagang dalawa. Wala kaming choice kung hindi to take of you and to look out for each other,” Carmina said.

“Kaya siguro naging well-bonded din kami ni Tatay because ibang klase din ‘yung pinagdaanan namin sa Amerika. I’m not saying it’s all hardship, of course, may paghihirap. That’s what makes our relationship e,” she added.

The celebrity couple got married in November 2012.

Carmina top-bills the new GMA drama series “Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat,” together with John Estrada and Pauline Mendoza.