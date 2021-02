Lani Misalucha asks Tulfo's help to catch alleged scammer

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso singer Lani Misalucha sought the help of broadcaster Raffy Tulfo after her social media apps administrator allegedly robbed her gems and beans.

In the latest episode of “Wanted sa Radyo,” Lani accused her social media admin Maynard Oliver Vergara of stealing the money she collected from Lyka and Bigo apps.

A Lyka gem is equivalent to P1 while Bigo beans become diamonds and a diamond is equals to P17. Lani claimed she had 73,000 gems on Lyka and 32,000 beans on Bigo.

“Hindi natin alam baka na-encash niya na nga kasi hindi ko naman po nakikita kung ano na ang ginawa niya dun, e. Pero mukhang wala na din siyang gems sa kanyang account,” Lani said.

Lani said Maynard has access to her accounts and she accused her admin of transferring her gems and beans to his own account. Lani also admitted that her mistake was to trust her admin.

“At 'yan talaga ang isang mali ko, na nag-trust ako sa kanya. Ang ano ko naman dito ay sana wala na siyang mapagawan ng ganyan dahil po meron pa rin siyang pinagkakautangan na isa na hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa niya nabayaran,” Lani said.

The singer left a message to her admin, saying that she will give him a chance to return the money until February 6.

“Maynard, alam mo madali talaga akong mag-trust only because alam ko at inaasahan ko na ang mga tao ay hindi dapat gumagawa ng kalokohan. Maynard, I gave you my trust. Alam ko na supposedly ginagawa mo na i-encash yung mga beans ng Bigo at mga gems ko sa Lyka. Sinabi mo na asikasuhin mo 'to, pero imposible na hindi mo magawa sa madaling panahon,” she said.

Raffy said the show tried to reach Maynard but he did not answer the call.