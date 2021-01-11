Julia Barretto drops clues about current boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto revealed that she’s now “taken” during a social media game called “This or That Challenge.”

In the TikTok video posted by Shamee Sugui, Julia chose "taken" over "single," "older" over "younger," "AFAM" (foreigner) over "Pinoy" and "funny drunk" over "emotional drunk" during the challenge.

She was joined by her friends, including Sugui, Chienna Filomeno, Keiko Nakajima, Issa Pressman and Aeriel Garcia.

Social media users noticed that Julia’s choices described rumored partner Gerald Anderson, eight years older than her and having a foreign blood.

Recently, Julia's social media post captured the attention of social media users after they noticed a hairy arm of a man in the driver's seat. She posted a photo in a car with her new dog.

Eagle-eyed social media users, however, noticed the arm of the driver, and compared it to Gerald’s hairy arm.

“Hmmm, ikaw ba yan G?” an Instagram user commented.

“Omgggg! Reveal na rin, Ju!!!! Will be happy for you kahit sinong boyfriend. Mahal pa rin kita! Love you!!!!” another user commented.

