'Gerald Anderson, is that you?': Julia Barretto's new post with a man intrigues netizens
Actress Julia Barretto wearing a necklace with a pendant that had Internet users speculating if it is a "G" that stands for "Gerald."
Julia Barretto via Instagram, screen grab
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 4, 2021 - 11:52am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto's latest social media post captured the attention of social media users after they noticed a hairy arm of a man in the driver's seat.

In her Instagram account, Julia posted a photo in a car with her new dog.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

 

“New baby St. Bernard,” Julia captioned the post.

Eagle-eyed social media users, however, noticed the arm of the driver, and compared it to Gerald Anderson’s hairy arm.

 

 

 

 

“Hmmm, ikaw ba yan G?” an Instagram user commented.

“Omgggg! Reveal na rin, Ju!!!! Will be happy for you kahit sinong boyfriend. Mahal pa rin kita! Love you!!!!” another user commented.

Meanwhile, some fans of Julia and Gerald encouraged them to make their relationship public.

“Open up ur relationship na please,” a fan commented.

Recently, Gerald and Julia exchanged messages on social media, rekindling romance rumors between them.

In her Instagram account, Julia posted the screenshot of their movie "Between Maybes," inviting Gerald to watch it on Netlfix.

"Tara @andersongeraldjr," Julia wrote.

Gerald re-shared Julia's IG story, replying with "Tara."

"Between Maybes" was the 2019 film of Julia and Gerald. Rumors have it that the two got close while shooting the film.

