G or C? Netizens debate over meaning of Julia Barretto's necklace pendant
Actress Julia Barretto wearing a necklace with a pendant that had Internet users speculating if it is a "G" that stands for "Gerald."
Julia Barretto via Instagram, screen grab
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2020 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto wore a necklace with a pendant that seemed to form a letter "G" in her latest social media post.

Julia's Instagram post refueled speculations that she might really be dating her “Between Maybe” co-star Gerald Anderson.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

 

In the comments section of her post, fans of the actress had mixed reactions upon seeing the necklace's pendant.

“Girl yung necklace mo,” commented by an Instagram user.

“Obvious naman what that G stands for… pero baka mag deny na naman and sabihin it stands for God. Haha,” another user commented.

“OMG yung pendant. I’m so kilig eeeee. Hahaha. Love love love,” commented by another.

"c namn yon," said another Internet user.

"paano magigging c ano meaning ng c hello and hndi nmn gnyn c ng chanel," replied another.

Recently, Julia and Gerald rekindled romance rumors after the two exchanged messages on social media.

In her Instagram account, Julia posted the screenshot of their movie "Between Maybes," inviting Gerald to watch it on Netlfix.

"Tara @andersongeraldjr," Julia wrote.

Gerald re-shared Julia's IG story, replying with "Tara."

"Between Maybes," now streaming on Netflix starting December 3, was the 2019 film of Julia and Gerald. Rumors have it that the two got close while shooting the film.

RELATED: Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson rekindle romance rumors with online exchanges

GERALD ANDERSON JULIA BARRETTO
