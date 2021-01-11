'Mahirap, masakit': Angeline Quinto recalls Traslacion experience

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto reminisced a past Traslacion of the Black Nazarene as she paid tribute to her brothers and sisters in the tradition.

In her Instagram account, the known Black Nazarene devotee posted throwback photos of Traslacion.

“Mahirap, masakit, hirap huminga, parang hindi kakayanin, sabay sabay ng sigaw, hawak sa lubid, kanya kanyang sampa sa balikat, pero mas nanaig ang PANANAMPALATAYA at pagiging Magkakapatid,” Angeline wrote in the caption.

“Kung sama sama tayong magtitiwala SAKANYA, Mapagtatagumpayan natin lahat ito. KAPIT LANG. Salamat Ama,” she added.

Apart from Angeline, other celebrities known for being Nazareno devotees include Coco Martin, Noli de Castro, Bayani Agbayani, Amy Perez, Christopher de Leon and Giselle Sanchez, to name a few.

Manila police estimated that about 400,000 devotees flocked to this year's parade.

