Tens of thousands of devotees flock to Quiapo for Traslacion 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Throngs of devotees poured into the Quiapo area for Traslacion 2021 despite the pandemic and the cancellation of the traditional Black Nazarene procession, Manila's Public Information Office confirmed Saturday.
As of 9:34 a.m., an estimated 22,840 devotees were seen in the vicinity of Quiapo Church, Manila PIO chief Julius Leonen told Philstar.com.
He was citing figures from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.
About an hour earlier, at 8:30 a.m., the crowd in the area was estimated to be as large as 32,700, according to Leonen.
He added that an estimated 130 devotees are in San Sebastian Church, another 100 are in Santa Cruz Church, and 80 are in the Nazarene Catholic School.
Every January 9, devotees of the Black Nazarene hold a grand procession called Traslacion to commemorate the transfer of the venerated image of the Black Nazarene from Intramuros, Manila to Quiapo in 1767.
But this year, the lingering pandemic forced the cancellation of the massive Black Nazarene procession that usually takes place from the Quirino Grandstand to the Minor Basilica or the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church.
Instead of the usual activities, it was announced that Quiapo Church would hold 15 masses, with only 400 visitors allowed for each mass.
The grand procession usually draws millions of devotees and religious attendees.
Manila PIO, in a post to its Facebook page on Saturday, said commemoration activities for Traslacion 2021 began at 4:30 a.m.
Earlier this week, Black Nazarene devotees had been urged by groups and social media users to observe traditional Traslacion activities at home.
On January 3, photos taken by several news outlets showed crowds outside Quiapo Church ignoring pandemic protocols such as social distancing and proper wearing of masks and face shields, prompting swift rebukes from social media users.
INTERAKSYON: Take responsibility: Black Nazarene devotees urged to observe Traslacion 2021 at home
| Quiapo Church-goers seen ignoring COVID-19 protocols ahead of Traslacion 2021
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Rosette Adel
