KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
The best OPM tunes for your TikTok content
In the recently released TikTok Top 100 list, which identified accounts, hashtags and trends that stood out on the app in 2020, 10 most-listened-to OPM songs were included.
Photo Release
The best OPM tunes for your TikTok content
(Philstar.com) - December 18, 2020 - 3:00pm

Discover catchy Pinoy music used as soundtracks for top TikTok trends and content

MANILA, Philippines — TikTok’s huge music library is part of what makes the app a great platform for creativity. This is because awesome content is better when paired with the best music clips that make a video stand out even more.

Along with global hits found in the TikTok music library, creators also gain access to a wide array of OPM clips, composed of current chart-toppers, hits from the past, and trending tunes.

This past year, many hashtag challenges on TikTok actually featured catchy Pinoy songs as their background music.

In the recently released TikTok Top 100 list, which identified accounts, hashtags and trends that stood out on the app in 2020, 10 most-listened-to OPM songs were included. The top three were Pangga by Matthaios, Marikit by Juan Caoile ft. Kyle, and Dyosa by Yumi Lacsamana.

Take a look at the dance challenges and post trends that popularized these OPM songs on TikTok in the past year.

Creator MayMay Entrata invites followers to join her in a #PanggaDanceChallenge duet, featuring the popular song by Matthaios.

@maymayentrata

Tara duet tayo hihihi

? Pangga - Matthaios

Here’s celebrity creator, Andrea Brillantes’ take on the #MarikitDanceChallenge, which uses Juan Caoile’s song, Marikit.

@blythe

Di na kinaya ng pin ko sa buhok hahaha #fyp #marikit

? Binibining Marikit - Austin Ong

Check out Samantha Nicole’s transformation in this video, with Yumi’s Dyosa as the perfect background music.

@_samfloweeer

Anong say ng mga nambully sakin noon? ???? #tiktokph #tiktokphilippines #foryou #fyp #2ndaccount

? Dyosa - Yumi Lacsamana

Here are more OPM tunes that made it to the top 10 most-listened-to list on TikTok for 2020.

  • Chinita Girl - Lil Vinceyy
  • Wag Na Lang - MC Einstein and Skusta Clee
  • Filipina Aye - Je
  • Bambambam - Karencitta
  • Binibini - Matthaios
  • Magandang Dilag - JM Bales
  • Kabilang Buhay - Bandang Lapis

Let your personality shine, and use the best OPM songs on TikTok to transform your videos into unforgettable content that viewers can enjoy on the app.

 

Download TikTok on your iOS and Android devices to get started.

ANDREA BRILLANTES MAYMAY ENTRATA OPM TIKTOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jessy Mendiola fires back at jewelry brand claiming credit for engagement ring
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapatid TV host Jessy Mendiola revealed that she and boyfriend Luis Manzano have broken up last May but fixed things up that’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Luis Manzano replies to jewelry brand's allegations over Jessy Mendiola's engagement ring
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The ring was allegedly worth almost P5 million, but this has not been confirmed yet by the couple.
Entertainment
fbfb
Kris Aquino recalls horror story after wearing Santa costume 'a la Mariah Carey' for first time
By Kata Dayanghirang | 1 day ago
"Everything that happened made us realize to be grateful for blessings and not take them for granted."
Entertainment
fbfb
Sylvia: It’s the story of my family
16 hours ago
It’s a story that many people, especially with an OFW parent, can relate to. I am referring to Coming Home, directed...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
For Sunshine Cruz, age is nothing but a number as she stays youthful and fit
By Gerald Dizon | 1 day ago
Sunshine Cruz, now 43, is here to inspire us that age is nothing but a number. Yes, it comes with a different set of challenges...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Anime 'Demon Slayer' set to dethrone Ghibli classic for Japan box office crown
By Mathias Cena | 1 hour ago
An anime epic in which a teenager hunts down and beheads demons has become the surprise sensation of Japanese cinema during...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Celebrities who took a shot at COVID-19 vaccination
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
COVID-19, you shall not pass!
Entertainment
fbfb
Fans greet upcoming 'Ghost Fighter' live-action series with hope and doubt
By Kata Dayanghirang | 2 hours ago
So, you might have heard that Netflix had picked up "Yu Yu Hakusho" aka "Ghost Fighter" for a live adaptation? This should...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Matches' review: Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys' collab a bit like 'Toxic' hardly using vocals
By Kata Dayanghirang | 2 hours ago
It's a bit like "Toxic" gone electronic dance backed up by the smooth vocals of the Backstreet Boys. 
Entertainment
fbfb
A rom-com that tackles Pinoy fandom
By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
Fan Girl is a rom-com or coming-of-age story, genre-wise. But its theme on Pinoy fandom makes this motion picture more e...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with