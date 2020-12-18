The best OPM tunes for your TikTok content

Discover catchy Pinoy music used as soundtracks for top TikTok trends and content

MANILA, Philippines — TikTok’s huge music library is part of what makes the app a great platform for creativity. This is because awesome content is better when paired with the best music clips that make a video stand out even more.

Along with global hits found in the TikTok music library, creators also gain access to a wide array of OPM clips, composed of current chart-toppers, hits from the past, and trending tunes.

This past year, many hashtag challenges on TikTok actually featured catchy Pinoy songs as their background music.

In the recently released TikTok Top 100 list, which identified accounts, hashtags and trends that stood out on the app in 2020, 10 most-listened-to OPM songs were included. The top three were Pangga by Matthaios, Marikit by Juan Caoile ft. Kyle, and Dyosa by Yumi Lacsamana.

Take a look at the dance challenges and post trends that popularized these OPM songs on TikTok in the past year.

Creator MayMay Entrata invites followers to join her in a #PanggaDanceChallenge duet, featuring the popular song by Matthaios.

Here’s celebrity creator, Andrea Brillantes’ take on the #MarikitDanceChallenge, which uses Juan Caoile’s song, Marikit.

Check out Samantha Nicole’s transformation in this video, with Yumi’s Dyosa as the perfect background music.

Here are more OPM tunes that made it to the top 10 most-listened-to list on TikTok for 2020.

Chinita Girl - Lil Vinceyy

Wag Na Lang - MC Einstein and Skusta Clee

Filipina Aye - Je

Bambambam - Karencitta

Binibini - Matthaios

Magandang Dilag - JM Bales

Kabilang Buhay - Bandang Lapis

Let your personality shine, and use the best OPM songs on TikTok to transform your videos into unforgettable content that viewers can enjoy on the app.

Download TikTok on your iOS and Android devices to get started.