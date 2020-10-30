Fortune-teller Madam Auring passes away ahead of Halloween

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity fortune-teller Madam Auring passed away at the age of 80, her family confirmed Friday.

Madam Auring, also known as Aurea Erfelo, made a name for herself by correctly predicting the victories of Spanish beauty queen Amparo Muñoz at the 1974 Miss Universe pageant and Muhammad Ali at the 1975 Thrilla in Manila fight.

Her grandson Simon Pecson announced her passing in an emotional Facebook post late Friday morning.

“Grabe ang pinagdaanan mo during your senior years pero you still worked hard for your family (us). I feel sad and happy. Sad kasi I will never see you again, mga wisdom words mo, korni jokes, happy bondings, and pagkurot sa aking pisngi hanggang mamula,” he posted.

“Happy ako kasi you have done everything you could to make us feel loved the way you know how, your struggles are over. You fought your battles silently. Magkikita na kayo ni Mama sa kabilang buhay. You shall always be in our hearts. Love you.”

During the early 2000s, Madam Auring became controversial for her alleged romance with Original Pinoy Music (OPM) singer Victor Wood.

