KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Fortune-teller Madam Auring passes away ahead of Halloween
The late Madam Auring is pictured with her loved ones.
Simon Pecson via Facebook
Fortune-teller Madam Auring passes away ahead of Halloween
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 30, 2020 - 3:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity fortune-teller Madam Auring passed away at the age of 80, her family confirmed Friday.

Madam Auring, also known as Aurea Erfelo, made a name for herself by correctly predicting the victories of Spanish beauty queen Amparo Muñoz at the 1974 Miss Universe pageant and Muhammad Ali at the 1975 Thrilla in Manila fight.

Her grandson Simon Pecson announced her passing in an emotional Facebook post late Friday morning.

“Grabe ang pinagdaanan mo during your senior years pero you still worked hard for your family (us). I feel sad and happy. Sad kasi I will never see you again, mga wisdom words mo, korni jokes, happy bondings, and pagkurot sa aking pisngi hanggang mamula,” he posted.

“Happy ako kasi you have done everything you could to make us feel loved the way you know how, your struggles are over. You fought your battles silently. Magkikita na kayo ni Mama sa kabilang buhay. You shall always be in our hearts. Love you.”

During the early 2000s, Madam Auring became controversial for her alleged romance with Original Pinoy Music (OPM) singer Victor Wood.

RELATED: `Unpredictable' encounters with Madame Auring

MADAM AURING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Liz Uy thanks engagement well-wishers as netizens pull receipts
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Celebrity stylist Liz Uy is ready to greet the future with fiancé Raymond Racaza, but the past isn’t far be...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe Philippines controversy brews following posts from losing bet
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 3 days ago
A few hours after Iloilo City’s Rabiya Mateo was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020, MUP Organization national director...
Entertainment
fbfb
Cheating? Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo answers those 'bitter about my success'
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo answered the allegations that she cheated to win at the pageant...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lemonon tea: Sandra claims to expose 'truth' behind Miss Universe Philippines 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 candidate Sandra Lemonon from Taguig City is not yet done speaking the "truth" behind...
Entertainment
fbfb
F4 reunion 2020: Fans react to members' looks then and now
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Taiwanese singer-actors Jerry Yan, Vaness Wu, Ken Zhu and Vic Zhou, collectively known as F4 or Flower Four in the hit series...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
WATCH: Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' season 4 trailer
3 hours ago
While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people,...
Entertainment
fbfb
How ETC Channel staged a Turkish ‘invasion’ on Phl TV
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
While most companies would stick to tried-and-tested formulas during these challenging times, Solar Entertainment Corporation’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Hayop Ka! creators hope film will inspire more Pinoy-made animation
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story is the first-ever animated Netflix film from the Philippines, a feat that was three years...
Entertainment
fbfb
Who Are You When No One’s Watching?
By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
Yes, I am embracing the digital world, warts, trolls, followers, friends and all. If I survive it, fine. If it gets toxic,...
Entertainment
fbfb
New BL series goes beyond usual romance
By Bot Glorioso | 15 hours ago
“Not necessary but possible,” said director-writer Carlo Obispo who neither admitted nor denied inclusion of romantic...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with