Frankie Pangilinan, Macoy Dubs to discuss children's rights in EU summit
Social media personalities Macoy Dubs and Frankie Pangilinan
Macoy Dubs via Facebook, Frankie Pangilinan via Instagram
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 15, 2020 - 7:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Social media personalities Frankie Pangilinan and Macoy Dubs will be the guest speakers at the virtual children's rights summit this coming Saturday organized by the European Union Delegation to the Philippines.

The "My Space, My Rights" summit aims to educate children in the Philippines about their rights in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The virtual event will gather over 300 students from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

It will provide a platform for the youth to assess their situation, especially during the pandemic, with a focus on the four basic clusters of children's rights; survival, protection, participation and development.

The event has been described as “especially relevant today because of the educational adjustments brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic that have caused many students to shift to digital platforms to continue their studies.”

Frankie, who kickstarted the #HijaAko anti-rape culture movement, will open the event.

Meanwhile, Mark Averilla, who has made a name as “Macoy Dubs” through humorous and socially-aware content, will deliver the closing keynote speech.

They will be joined by lawyer Maria Jela Moran, founder of Know Your Rights Philippines, who will give a synthesis and response to the output of the summit participants.

“Although the global pandemic has caused an abrupt shift to online learning, the digital platform has also given us a unique opportunity to reach a wider group of students who deserve to know their rights and valuable contributions to society,” Thomas Wiersing, chargé d'affaires of the EU Delegation to the Philippines, said.

“The European Union remains eager to support and empower the vast potential of young leaders today. This virtual children’s rights summit aims at achieving that objective.”

