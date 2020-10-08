KOREAN WAVE
Daniel Padilla reveals KathNiel's real theme song
KathNiel
ABS-CBN/Released
Daniel Padilla reveals KathNiel's real theme song
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 1:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — KathNiel nation has a new anthem.

This comes after Kapamilya actor-singer Daniel Padilla said his and partner Kathryn Bernardo’s theme song is “Here, There and Everywhere” by The Beatles.

 

 

“I want her everywhere. And if she's beside me I know I need never care,” runs the 1966 love ballad penned by Paul McCartney.

Daniel proved how fitting the lyrics are by admitting that Kathryn will watch in person his virtual concert “Apollo” this coming Sunday.

“Sa mismong concert day, andito po siya para manood sa’kin ng live. Exemption siya. Kailangan ko rin, kailangan ko rin na nando’n siya dahil ako’y ninenerbyos. Eh kapag nand’yan siya at sumusuporta ay mas kumportable at feeling ko kayang kaya ko,” DJ confessed during his Tuesday media conference.

The 25-year-old also said that if given the chance to court Kathryn again, he would serenade her with Apo Hiking Society’s “Panalangin.”

 

Recommended
