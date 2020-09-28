Married? Engaged? Friend reveals meaning behind KathNiel moms' cryptic posts

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of celebrity couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo got excited upon seeing the couple’s mothers Min Bernardo and Karla Estrada post cryptic photos on social media that semmed like a wedding ceremony will be held soon.

In their respective Instagram accounts, Kathryn’s mom Min posted a wedding gown while Daniel’s mom Karla posted an envelope that looks like a wedding invitation.

They both captioned it with letters K and N, initials for KathNiel, with a wedding ring emoji in the middle.

Daniel posted a photo of him and Kathryn with the same caption.



Fans of the couple commented on the post, showing their excitement for the celebrity partners.

“Yieeee my Kathniel heart,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Myyghaadd ready for wedding kathniel hihihihhihiih... we love and support,” another user commented.

“How exciting it is? We’re very exciting and of course We’re very happy because for the first and forever they will getting married since 2011 When they are teenager I feel Kilig both of them. And Now so much kilig that I feel now. Parang sasabog ang puso ko. When I saw your post and tita min post that Kathniel will getting married parang hindi ako makatulog sa gabi dahil sa kilig na nararamdaman. We’re very excited and blessed as well,” commented another user.

Even the couple's celebrity friends posted their congratulations for the couple.

"Aayyyyy eto na Karla!!!!! Congratulations," said singer Jaya.

"How exciting!!!!" added actress Ruffa Gutierrez.

"Ayannnnn naaaaaaaa ???? so soooooo happy for youuuuu , im exciteddddddd Hahahaha," shared singer-actress Vina Morales.

It can be recalled that last May, Karla posted a photo of a wedding ring in a beach, spaking speculations that KathNiel were engaged or got married.

But are they really tying the knot?

Last May, a reliable source close to the couple debunked the rumors, saying that the pair were not yet getting hitched.

Likewise, today, the source exclusively told Philstar.com that Min and Karla's posts were only a promotional gimmick for Kathryn and Daniel's upcoming sitcom.

