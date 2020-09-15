KOREAN WAVE
Here's how Chris Evans reacted to his leaked nude photo
Chris Evans played the titular role since "Captain America: The First Avenger" in 2011.
Marvel Philippines via Facebook
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 15, 2020 - 3:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood star Chris Evans turned his manhood controversy into a way to promote the upcoming US presidential elections on November 3. 

In his Twitter account, the "Captain America" star encouraged the American citizens to vote. 

"Now that I have your attention.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" Chris wrote. 

The “Captain America” star trended on Sunday after posting an Instagram story of his friends' screen recording while playing a trivia game.

But when the video ended, his camera roll was displayed on the screen, accidentally showing male genitals and a meme of him saying “Guard that p***sy.”

The Instagram story was immediately removed but social media users were quick to screenshot the photo.

Fans of the star came to the rescue on social media, asking to respect Chris' privacy.

His “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo comforted him by posting on Twitter: "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining." 

