Chris Evans heats up internet for accidentally flashing his 'Captain America'

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Chris Evans accidentally posted his manhood on social media, taking the internet by storm.

The “Captain America” star was trending on Sunday as he posted on his Instagram story a screen recording of his friends playing trivia game.

But when the video ended, his camera roll was displayed on the screen, accidentally showing male genitals and a meme of him saying “Guard that p***sy.”

The Instagram story was immediately removed but social media users were quick to screenshot the photo.

Fans of the star came to the rescue on social media, asking to respect Chris' privacy.

His “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo comforted him by posting on Twitter: "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining."

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

Chris’ brother Scott Evans, meanwhile, sarcastically wrote on his Twitter account: “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?”

Was off social media for the day yesterday.



So.



What’d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020

"Thor" star Kat Dennings, meanwhile, wrote on her Twitter account that the public respect for Chris should be extended to women.

“The public respect for Chris Evans’ privacy/feelings is wonderful. Wouldn’t it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens?” she said.