KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Chris Evans heats up internet for accidentally flashing his 'Captain America'
Chris Evans played the titular role since "Captain America: The First Avenger" in 2011.
Marvel Philippines via Facebook
Chris Evans heats up internet for accidentally flashing his 'Captain America'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 14, 2020 - 1:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Chris Evans accidentally posted his manhood on social media, taking the internet by storm.

The “Captain America” star was trending on Sunday as he posted on his Instagram story a screen recording of his friends playing trivia game.

But when the video ended, his camera roll was displayed on the screen, accidentally showing male genitals and a meme of him saying “Guard that p***sy.”

The Instagram story was immediately removed but social media users were quick to screenshot the photo.

Fans of the star came to the rescue on social media, asking to respect Chris' privacy.

His “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo comforted him by posting on Twitter: "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining." 

 

 

Chris’ brother Scott Evans, meanwhile, sarcastically wrote on his Twitter account: “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?” 

 

 

"Thor" star Kat Dennings, meanwhile, wrote on her Twitter account that the public respect for Chris should be extended to women.

“The public respect for Chris Evans’ privacy/feelings is wonderful. Wouldn’t it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens?” she said.

 

CHRIS EVANS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
My heartwarming experiences with Manay Ichu
By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
For thousands of entertainment industry workers, the death of Maria Azucena “Manay Ichu” Vera-Perez Maceda on...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano reacts to Pemberton's pardon, slams basher calling her 'boba'
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano sarcastically answered a social media user who called her "boba" after she aired her anger...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Bawal Movement’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
“Bawal Judgmental” ang meron sa Eat Bulaga, Bawal sa gabi ang lumabas at gumala Lalo na ang mga Seniors at matatanda, Sandali...
Entertainment
fbfb
What Alfred lost... and gained
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
It was a Herculean task, no less, and Quezon City Fifth District Rep. Alfred Vargas felt as if he has won another “best”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Coleen Garcia-Crawford delivers baby via water birth at home
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
“Unmedicated water birth at home!”
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Not just DNA: Kris Aquino reveals secrets behind sons' 'six-footer' height
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kris said that Josh is now 6’2", so it is safe to say, she said, that based on the picture, 13-year-old Bimby is now...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Carlo Aquino introduces baby, marks 'Isa Pa With Feelings' anniversary with Maine Mendoza
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino revealed that he is now a father to his firstborn with girlfriend Trina Candaza.
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
WATCH: Korina Sanchez denies being 'retrenched' from ABS-CBN
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya TV host Korina Sanchez clarified that she was not retrenched by ABS-CBN because she retired three years ago.
Entertainment
fbfb
14 hours ago
3 minutes with Chi
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
It never fails to amaze how Chi Atienza-Valdepeñas is able to squeeze so much details into her three-minute segment...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Kyline’s 18th b-day wish: More offbeat roles, freedom to handle finances
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 1 day ago
Kyline Alcantara officially bade her teenybopper days goodbye when she turned 18 last Sept. 3. She celebrated the once-in-a-lifetime...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with