Pia Wurtzbach is magazine cover star in UK

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is the cover girl of "British Thoughts" magazine.

In the magazine's Instagram account, "British Thoughts" showed four magazine covers of Pia wearing different outfits.

"The hardest part was to decide which cover is the best. Therefore, we decided to create a special edition and let you choose your favourite cover starring Miss @piawurtzbach," the magazine wrote in the caption.

"British Thoughts" also released a behind the scene video shoot of the beauty queen before the coronavirus pandemic.

"Stay Tuned! A few hours left to launch the newest edition of @british.thoughts magazine," the magazine wrote.

Pia shared the magazine covers on her Instagram account, with caption "New cover out now."

Celebrities including Maureen Wroblewiyz, Coleen Garcia, Sandra Lemonon, among others, showed support to Pia by commenting on her post.