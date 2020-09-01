Pinay, 13, wins 'The Voice Kids UK'; another Filipina makes it to finals

MANILA, Philippines — A 13-year-old Filipina was hailed as the new champion of "The Voice Kids UK" last weekend.

Justine Afante dominated the finals of the reality singing competition with her own rendition of Beyonce's "Listen."

It was an emotional crowning moment for the young Filipina when she went speechless upon learning that she won the competition.

The show's host Emma Willis asked if she was okay, then Justine said: “No, I can’t breathe!”

“They were all so good and I didn’t think I was going to be the one,” Justine added.

Justine's coach Pixie Lott said she's very proud of what the Filipina singer achieved.

“I’m so, so, so, proud of you. You worked so, so, so, hard. The proof is in the pudding,” Pixie said.

Justine is awarded with a £30, 000 grant for her musical education.

Apart from Justine, seven-year-old Filipina Victoria Alsina was also a finalist in the competition. Other finalists included George Elliot and Dara Mcnicholl.

All of the finalists would be rewarded with a dream holiday to Orlando, Florida for their efforts. — Videos from The Voice UK via YouTube