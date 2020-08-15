Devon: The light of Kiko’s life

In an interview with Boy Abunda on his Tonight With... show two years ago, Kiko Estrada confessed that during the “darkest moment” of his life, two women provided the “light” that he badly needed, his mom Cheska Diaz and his girlfriend Devon Seron.

“She’s not only the light,” Kiko, 25, described Devon, 27, “she’s my hope, my inspiration.”

Said Devon, “I’m happy. We support each other’s work.”

When Devon signed up with Arnold Vegafria’s ALV Talent Circuit, it was Kiko who escorted her.

Perhaps not many people know that, if memory serves, Devon is the only Filipino actress who has starred in a Korean movie, in 2017 with not just one but two Korean leading men, Jin Ju-hyung (Blade Man, Hwarang, Suspicious Partner and Sunny Again Tomorrow) and Hyun Woo (KBS’ The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop and the film A Frozen Flower).

“I gatecrashed into the audition for that movie,” Devon, a 2010 PBB (Pinoy Big Brother) Teen Edition graduate, recalled in a 2017 interview. “I thought it was for an indie movie kasi I wanted to do an indie, so I nagged my friend to let me in. That’s how I got the Kim Soriano role, a rich girl over-protected by the people around her and aching to stand on her own two feet.”

Anyway, during this lockdown, Devon realized that every second is precious.

Arnold Vegafria during her contract-signing with ALV Talent Circuit

“So, I learned to spend it well with the people I love. I always keep it in mind that tomorrow is not promised and our biggest regret will be the love and time we fail to give.”

She has been taking stock of her life. Asked where she thought she had done wrong and how she corrected it, Devon said, correct it?

“Looking back at anything, you will always find mistakes you wish to change but what I just realized it’s not to change those mistakes but to learn from them.”

Let’s pause for a sexy talk with Devon.

What is sexy to you?

“Being confident with yourself.”

When do you feel sexy?

“When you start loving all the imperfections you have.”

What part of your body do you find sexiest?

“My eyes.”

What part of a guy’s body do you find sexy?

“His smile. That’s part of one’s body, right?”

Sexiest time of day?

“Sunset.”

Sexiest thing a guy has ever told you?

“I love you.”

Sexiest part of the house?

“Kitchen.”

Sexiest book?

“Beautiful Creatures.”

Sexiest song?

“Lady in Red by Chris De Burgh.”

Sexiest animal?

“Fox.”

Sexiest perfume?

“Christian Dior.”

Sexiest food?

“Dessert.”

Sexiest clothes?

“Pajamas.”

Sexiest TV show?

“Game of Thrones.”

Sexiest movie?

“The Notebook.”

Sexiest scene you have seen in a movie?

“Kissing in the rain, a scene from The Notebook.”

Sexiest scene you’ve ever done?

“My confrontation scene with Kiko in WalWal. My character was really strong-willed and I find that empowering, which to me is sexy.”

Sexiest thing you’ve ever done to yourself?

“Shopping.”

Three guys that you find sexy?

“Will Smith, Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves.”

