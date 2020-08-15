COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Devon: The light of Kikoâs life
Sexy talk with Devon Seron, the fi rst Filipino actress to star in a Korean movie
Devon: The light of Kiko’s life
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - August 15, 2020 - 12:00am

In an interview with Boy Abunda on his Tonight With... show two years ago, Kiko Estrada confessed that during the “darkest moment” of his life, two women provided the “light” that he badly needed, his mom Cheska Diaz and his girlfriend Devon Seron.

“She’s not only the light,” Kiko, 25, described Devon, 27, “she’s my hope, my inspiration.”

Said Devon, “I’m happy. We support each other’s work.”

When Devon signed up with Arnold Vegafria’s ALV Talent Circuit, it was Kiko who escorted her.

Perhaps not many people know that, if memory serves, Devon is the only Filipino actress who has starred in a Korean movie, in 2017 with not just one but two Korean leading men, Jin Ju-hyung (Blade Man, Hwarang, Suspicious Partner and Sunny Again Tomorrow) and Hyun Woo (KBS’ The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop and the film A Frozen Flower).

“I gatecrashed into the audition for that movie,” Devon, a 2010 PBB (Pinoy Big Brother) Teen Edition graduate, recalled in a 2017 interview. “I thought it was for an indie movie kasi I wanted to do an indie, so I nagged my friend to let me in. That’s how I got the Kim Soriano role, a rich girl over-protected by the people around her and aching to stand on her own two feet.”

Anyway, during this lockdown, Devon realized that every second is precious.

Arnold Vegafria during her contract-signing with ALV Talent Circuit

“So, I learned to spend it well with the people I love. I always keep it in mind that tomorrow is not promised and our biggest regret will be the love and time we fail to give.”

She has been taking stock of her life. Asked where she thought she had done wrong and how she corrected it, Devon said, correct it?

“Looking back at anything, you will always find mistakes you wish to change but what I just realized it’s not to change those mistakes but to learn from them.”

Let’s pause for a sexy talk with Devon.

What is sexy to you?

“Being confident with yourself.”

When do you feel sexy?

“When you start loving all the imperfections you have.”

What part of your body do you find sexiest?

“My eyes.”

What part of a guy’s body do you find sexy?

“His smile. That’s part of one’s body, right?”

Sexiest time of day?

“Sunset.”

Sexiest thing a guy has ever told you?

“I love you.”

Sexiest part of the house?

“Kitchen.”

Sexiest book?

“Beautiful Creatures.”

Sexiest song?

“Lady in Red by Chris De Burgh.”

Sexiest animal?

“Fox.”

Sexiest perfume?

“Christian Dior.”

Sexiest food?

“Dessert.”

Sexiest clothes?

“Pajamas.”

Sexiest TV show?

“Game of Thrones.”

Sexiest movie?

“The Notebook.”

Sexiest scene you have seen in a movie?

“Kissing in the rain, a scene from The Notebook.”

Sexiest scene you’ve ever done?

“My confrontation scene with Kiko in WalWal. My character was really strong-willed and I find that empowering, which to me is sexy.”

Sexiest thing you’ve ever done to yourself?

“Shopping.”

Three guys that you find sexy?

“Will Smith, Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves.”

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com.)

BOY ABUNDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Okay sana, ‘di ko s’ya nabiktima eh’: Gerald Anderson on courting Arci Munoz
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
According to him, during the lockdown, he unlocked some things about love that he would like to apply to his next relati...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: TV5 shows with Kapamilya, Kapuso stars — but where is Kris Aquino's?
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
TV5 revived its entertainment production with new shows starring by both Kapamilya and Kapuso stars. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Gloria Diaz, beauty queens are not in favor of pageant 'new normal'
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 10 hours ago
“Beauty Queens” is now streaming on the iWant app (iOs and Android).
Entertainment
fbfb
Girl power: Arci Munoz, Wyn Marquez kick ass as military trainees
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
The beauty queen shared that she was even voted as class president. 
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN begins new era on digital via Kapamilya Online Live
By Kane Errol Choa | 2 days ago
ABS-CBN meant it when they said, “Forever Kapamilya".
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Project Power stars on ‘special powers’ they want for the times
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 hour ago
Project Power is a new US film ?now streaming on? Netflix,? which attempts to shatter genre conventions on superheroes and...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Miss Rosa Rosal: Magsaysay awardee
By Fr. Edd B. Lleva | 1 hour ago
Miss Rosa Rosal has the distinction of being the only Asian movie star to receive the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service....
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gerald, Arci team up for the third time
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 1 hour ago
During a virtual presscon for Love Unlock, Gerald Anderson begged off from questions pertaining to his personal life, especially...
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Regine Velasquez grants kidney patient’s duet request, Ogie Alcasid sells Star Wars collection for displaced singers
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 5 hours ago
To raise more funds for his colleagues, the singer-songwriter gathered his collection of Star Wars action figures of over...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
WATCH: Richard Juan calls on other influencers to use 'influence' for social change, not pranks
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
"So I guess in a way, you just have to be creative with what you can do that's limited."
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with