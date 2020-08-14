'It's a shame not to push through': Miss Earth 2020 set as global pageant goes digital

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Earth 2020 will still push through in a virtual coronation night on November 29 despite the pandemic due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Lorraine Shuck, head of Carousel Productions and management company of Miss Earth, told ABS-CBN News in a report that it will be a shame to postpone or cancel the pageant.

“Mas nakakahiya kung hindi ituloy because we are an advocacy-driven pageant for environmental protection,” she said.

“This is the time when we’re more needed for awareness to inspire people to take action on many environmental issues."

This year's pageant, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, will have the theme "Eco Angels" to stress the candidates' role as guardians of nature and lifestyle innovators in the new norm.

Uner this pageant "new normal," the candidates will also undergo the question-and-answer portion through teleconference.

Roxy Allison Baeyens, model and tourism management graduate from Baguio City, will represent the Philippines in the pageant. She won the Miss Philppines Earth crown in a virtual pageant last month.

“A leader should display having a green thumb because at this point in time we have a shortage in food supply so it's important to open the eyes of people to embrace having a sustainable life to start urban agriculture at their own homes, after all, a green life is a better life and I hope the leader will give that to us," Baeyens said.

Puerto Rico’s Nellys Pimentel is the reigning Miss Earth.

