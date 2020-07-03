COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Philippine Airlines flight attendant Hannah Bithiah Meriño of Sta. Rosa, Laguna
Hannah Bithiah Meriño via Instagram
Miss Philippines Earth 2020 candidate misses pre-competition to serve as COVID-19 frontliner
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2020 - 6:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Miss Philippines Earth candidate missed a pre-pageant contest to serve as frontliner in the country’s battle against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Philippine Airlines flight attendant Hannah Bithiah Meriño of Sta. Rosa, Laguna revealed in a Facebook post that she wasn’t able to participate at the Cultural Attire Competition of Miss Philippines Earth because she needed to fly to Dubai to pick up stranded Overseas Filipino Workers.

 

 

“Last wednesday, unfortunately, I wasn’t able to participate at the Cultural Attire Competition of Miss Philippines Earth. My costume was actually ready, to be honest. But, a few days before the 24th, I was asked to fly to dubai to pick up OFWs & bring them back to the Philippines,” the 24-year-old wrote.

“Our original arrival was supposed to be at 9am of June 24, in that case, I would’ve been able to make it to the competition. But come tuesday, our departure time was adjusted thus adjusting the arrival time as well to 1:30pm of June 24. Sadly, considering the travel time to the office-apartment-laguna, I won’t be able to make it to the competition anymore,” she added.

She admitted that she felt sad for not participating in the virtual pre-pageant contest but she also felt glad that she will be able to participate in the pageant due to culminate in a virtual coronation night on July 5.

“It was a bit sad knowing that it was one of the last activities left, but I still feel glad at the same time because considering the situation and all the restrictions, I am still able to participate in the pageant & work at the same time,” she said.

“Doing both of my passions during this pandemic. Even if I wasn’t able to wear my cultural costume last wednesday, I was given the chance to wear a different costume in service to the Filipino people. And I’d like to thank Miss Philippines Earth for allowing me to do so. Mabuhay!” 

On Instagram, she shared photos of her supposed costume for the pre-pageant competition she missed.

"This virtual pageant is no joke, definitely harder than how we normally do pageants, why I’m very grateful to everyone who helped me, from my looks, outfits to my setup & photos. From Q&A to boosting my self esteem," said the former Mutya ng Pilipinas Calabarzon 2018.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the team behind my MPE journey. ? And also everyone who’s been supporting me. ???? This virtual pageant is no joke, definitely harder than how we normally do pageants, why I’m very grateful to everyone who helped me, from my looks, outfits to my setup & photos. From Q&A to boosting my self esteem. ?My family & relatives who’s been very supportive in everything that I do. ? My friends, especially @jickaila , @dong.carlo , @moniqueteruelle . ? #KFamilia, Tito @rodinb.flores , Sir Migz & Kuya Enan ???? To all the pageant bloggers/pages who gave me the chance to do live sessions and who’s been a big help in boosting my confidence. ???? To the random people who message me showing support, I am overwhelmed & I really appreciate it. ? Of course to my team, Futari, thank you for everything. I would not have done this without you guys. ???? ???? To ate @istiec & family for all the support. Very grateful. ???? - Whatever happens, I’m beyond grateful for all the love & support. I did not expect a lot of people would be there for me through out this journey. Much love ????????????

A post shared by Hannah Bithiah Merin?o (@hannahbithiah) on

 

RELATED: Miss Philippines Earth to hold country’s first ‘new normal’ coronation night

MISS PHILIPPINES EARTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Paolo has found The One and so did Lara
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Eureka!!!
Entertainment
fbfb
Vic urges Vico Sotto to court San Manuel Tarlac mayor
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
“Kailangan mayor din ’yung mapangasawa mo!” Jose said, asking if she has time for love.
Entertainment
fbfb
Maine Mendoza lauded for professionalism for still working after 'Eat Bulaga' injury
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza suffered a big bruise in her knee after slipping in a segment on her GMA noontime show “Eat...
Entertainment
fbfb
Tito Sotto wants GCQ or ECQ for Metro Manila following KC Montero, over 100 others' arrest
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto wanted to either retain the general community quarantine (GCQ) or revert...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Kinikilig ako': KC Concepcion confirms having 'happy' love life
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 days ago
Kapamilya actress KC Concepcion opened up about having a "happy" love life. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
Heart Evangelista eyes K-Drama project, fingers crossed for 'CLOY' adaptation
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
The socialite has earned comparisons with the character portrayed by South Korean actress Son Ye-Jin due to parallels like...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta opens up about ‘hundreds of millions’ debt, shares look of future home
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
After making headlines for over a week of social media turmoil and legal battles, “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta shared...
Entertainment
fbfb
8 hours ago
#AskLiza: Liza Soberano preparing ‘something special'
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
"Send me your questions but you’ll have to wait for my answer. I’m preparing something special for all of yo...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
How Tutok To Win came about
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
While quarantined in his Mindoro resort, Willie kicked off his show via Facebook. He also distributedrelief goods among the...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2020 restarts with e-training from Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves
1 day ago
Schedules for the online training sessions will be announced soon on BPCI’s social media pages and facilities.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with