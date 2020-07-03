Miss Philippines Earth 2020 candidate misses pre-competition to serve as COVID-19 frontliner

MANILA, Philippines — A Miss Philippines Earth candidate missed a pre-pageant contest to serve as frontliner in the country’s battle against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Philippine Airlines flight attendant Hannah Bithiah Meriño of Sta. Rosa, Laguna revealed in a Facebook post that she wasn’t able to participate at the Cultural Attire Competition of Miss Philippines Earth because she needed to fly to Dubai to pick up stranded Overseas Filipino Workers.

“Last wednesday, unfortunately, I wasn’t able to participate at the Cultural Attire Competition of Miss Philippines Earth. My costume was actually ready, to be honest. But, a few days before the 24th, I was asked to fly to dubai to pick up OFWs & bring them back to the Philippines,” the 24-year-old wrote.

“Our original arrival was supposed to be at 9am of June 24, in that case, I would’ve been able to make it to the competition. But come tuesday, our departure time was adjusted thus adjusting the arrival time as well to 1:30pm of June 24. Sadly, considering the travel time to the office-apartment-laguna, I won’t be able to make it to the competition anymore,” she added.

She admitted that she felt sad for not participating in the virtual pre-pageant contest but she also felt glad that she will be able to participate in the pageant due to culminate in a virtual coronation night on July 5.

“It was a bit sad knowing that it was one of the last activities left, but I still feel glad at the same time because considering the situation and all the restrictions, I am still able to participate in the pageant & work at the same time,” she said.

“Doing both of my passions during this pandemic. Even if I wasn’t able to wear my cultural costume last wednesday, I was given the chance to wear a different costume in service to the Filipino people. And I’d like to thank Miss Philippines Earth for allowing me to do so. Mabuhay!”

On Instagram, she shared photos of her supposed costume for the pre-pageant competition she missed.

"This virtual pageant is no joke, definitely harder than how we normally do pageants, why I’m very grateful to everyone who helped me, from my looks, outfits to my setup & photos. From Q&A to boosting my self esteem," said the former Mutya ng Pilipinas Calabarzon 2018.

