Boy Abunda celebrates birthday with Kris Aquino TV reunion

Boy Abunda celebrates his birthday next week and gifts viewers with a special by interviewing friends and colleagues, including Kris Aquino, from the industry. It’s a reunion between the King of Talk and the Queen of Talk. Boy is grateful for many things, such as the kindness of strangers and friends and the love of the Filipino people. Boy is pictured with Kris in a sit-down interview.

MANILA, Philippines — Boy Abunda is the local tinseltown’s King of Talk. Listening to him can be compared to attending a masterclass on hosting and interviewing as a craft and navigating a successful life.

Gratitude and humbleness are some of the ingredients of success one can glean from Boy’s career in showbiz, which has gifted him talk programs such as “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” to top-bill, enjoy and thrive.

This paper, along with other print and new media, recently got the chance to visit Boy on set and witness his work, from minutes before airing, during the show and in between commercial breaks and after.

With years of experience, he simply and smoothly sailed the entire program.

“Napakarami (so many), I’m grateful every day,” said Boy about things he is thankful for, especially that the host is celebrating his birthday next week, in a group interview. “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” will also have a special edition for it.

“Punong-puno ng pasasalamat ang buhay ko, ang pinagpapasalamat ko ang lahat talaga (my life is filled with gratitude. I’m thankful for everything),” added he, sharing that he comes from humble beginnings and is now part of the celebrity world. He has also worn the hats of a publicist, a manager, a brand specialist, a teacher and a student (with a Doctor of Philosophy in Social Development degree).

“I’m grateful for the kindness of strangers, to use the words of (the character) Blanche DuBois from (the Tennessee Williams play) ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ because a lot of them were kind,” shared he. “I’m grateful for the kindness of friends. I am grateful for the love of the Filipino people. Sobra talaga… And, you sit down, you reflect and you say, ‘What did I do to deserve all this?’”

He’s thankful for having the “Fast Talk” show as well as the challenges and regrets that have taught him lessons in retrospect. Boy considers the program his safe and happy space. He’s also grateful for him being whole and knowing that his family and friends are also well.

Kris and son Bimby grace ‘Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.’ Photos from the talk show’s publicity team

“One of the worst things that can happen in a celebrity business is when one loses his way,” said he. “I make sure that I remember nanay’s (my mom’s) words. Kahit anong mangyari (whatever happens), you make it, you lose, you win, don’t lose your way back home… alam ko pa rin ang aking pinanggalingan (I know where I came from), but I enjoy the perks. I enjoy being able to afford some nice clothes, but I never lost my way back home… I’m so connected to my core. I am so connected to my story.”

Speaking of the latter, his friendship with fellow “The Buzz” co-host Kris Aquino, the Queen of Talk and Queen of All Media, also forms part of it. She’s among the guests, including Ruffa Gutierrez and Andrea Brillantes, in the “Fast Talk” birthday special, which airs from Oct. 26 to 30.

“She spoke about her health,” said he, “I’m just so glad because she’s gained weight. She looks good.”

They also talked about money and work, like endorsements, added he. Their conversation also tackled the importance of trust and love.

Boy also shared that Kris’ son, Bimby, joined them towards the end of the interview. The mom spoke about the generosity of her elder child Josh and how Bimby stayed with Kris on her journey. Bimby also talked about his brother Josh, saying that he will only marry a girl who can accept his kuya.

With her surname, Kris and Boy also touched on the former’s plans of embarking on politics. It’s interesting to know what government agency she would like to be part of.

Boy shared that he arrived at the interview venue “without notes, without anything,” and he’s looking forward to watching the interview.

With that, one can expect a free-wheeling but insightful and meaningful conversation from the King of Talk.

(Watch “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” weekdays from 4:05 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on GMA. For updates, visit www.gmanetwork.com and Kapuso PR on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.)