Ivana at the story conference of her upcoming teleserye “Ang Lihim ni Ligaya."
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
'No, you can't buy me': Ivana Alawi on indecent proposals
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 20, 2020 - 1:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Social media star and Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi revealed that she has been receiving many indecent proposals.

In an interview with the media after the story conference of her upcoming teleserye “Ang Lihim ni Ligaya,” Ivana said she always rejects the proposals.

“Actually ang dami sobra ngayon. Lalo na ngayon parang feeling nila na makukuha kasi I show skin. Pero dinededma ko sila. Minsan sinasabihan ko na, 'No, you cannot buy me.' Dinederecho ko,” she said.  

“Some people, from people I know, dumadaan sila d'on. Feeling nila, 'Mayaman ako, makukuha ko lahat,' pero you cannot buy everything with money,” she added.

Ivana started her career in the GMA talent search “Starstuck,” but lost. She, however, rose to fame online after her sexy photos trended in different social media sites.

She began her acting career in ABS-CBN TV series “Ang Probinsyano” and “Mea Culpa.”

