Kapuso star David Licauco, 25, opens fifth business amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor David Licauco lives a healthy lifestyle, and his toned, chiseled physique reflects the hard work and discipline that define this positive outlook.

A cursory look through his Instagram and other social media feeds reveals his passion for sports and his constant commune with the great outdoors, which serve as his welcome respite from his backbreaking showbiz schedule.

With such a self-affirming mindset, it’s not surprising that David’s latest business venture reflects his healthy lifestyle and life-changing mindset.

The 25-year-old “Chinito Heartthrob” is all smiles as he excitedly launches his own brand, As Nature Intended (asnatureintended.ph), an online one-stop shop for everything you need to sustain a holistic lifestyle.

The online shop offers a diverse selection of various brands of guilt-free food, skincare products, nutraceuticals/sports supplements, workout/athletic gear, and even wine.

“We wanted to start a community that debunks the misconception that healthy living as a very intimidating concept. We want to promote the perspective that being healthy shouldn’t hurt our wallets and bank accounts,” David explained in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

Asked about his inspiration in creating the brand, he explained, “At its core, it really stemmed from my passion for health and working out, and helping people achieve a healthier lifestyle, starting with my family and circle of friends. After generously offering such advice, I figured it’s high time to set up a shop that covers all aspects of health and wellness—fuss-free and convenient.”

Like most recent businesses that showed the resilience of the Filipino entrepreneur during times of crisis, David admitted that the idea for the project started out during the lockdown, and came into fruition after exhaustive brainstorming sessions. He enlisted high school friend Alec Chua as operations manager and tasked himself with handling sales and marketing.

As with most online services, the company relies on its core group of delivery service providers. As David elaborated, “Our main come-on is to promote same-day delivery for Metro Manila first, but we will also be working on provincial shipping soon.”

Given the lingering threat of the deadly pandemic, David feels that it’s not yet feasible to set-up a main physical store for walk-in customers.

“We want to focus on convenience and safety. That’s why ANI is really built and designed for contactless delivery, with our online page and developing app. Right now, our main headquarters and warehouse is situated in Quezon City, which is just minutes away from where I live.”

Listening to David expound on his new company’s long-term vision, one can clearly see that his intentions are not solely profit-motivated.

“Our main goal is not just to sell goods and services. We want to promote a concept—that being healthy is not a taxing undertaking. It should be something that you enjoy and not feel overwhelmed by. Ultimately, if we develop that perspective through even just one consumer, we know we did a good job.”

Equally just as important to David is creating a platform where local brands can prosper and flourish as they all get a much-needed marketing boost through ANI’s online presence.

Even more admirable is David’s empathy for colleagues, friends and other companies severely affected by the current COVID-driven recession.

“As we evolve to become a more sustainable brand, we would want to take on that responsibility to give assistance to those impacted by the crisis.”

He may look like a typical millennial, but David already has several businesses to his name. He owns a Turks franchise, a Lucky Bunny milktea outlet in Valenzuela, and an Alpha Fitness Club along Taft Avenue, Manila. Just recently, he also launched Sobra Comfort Filipino Food, a food-delivery service.

David believes that being the face and the voice behind the brand reflects his affirmation of such positive core values, and is firm in his conviction in pushing for all things natural and organic—as nature intended.

