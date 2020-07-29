COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Left: Jenny Kim of South Korea has been crowned as Miss Supranational 2017. Right: Philippines' Chanel Olive Thomas landed on the top 10.
Miss Supranational via YouTube, screenshots
Binibining Pilipinas loses Miss Supranational to Miss World Philippines
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 1:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — After Miss Universe, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) lost another pageant franchise as Miss World Philippines (MWP) recently announced that the Miss Supranational title is now with the organization. 

"The Miss World Philippines (MWP) organization proudly announces its acquisition of the Miss Supranational title," the MWP announced on its Facebook page. 

 

MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES ACQUIRES MISS SUPRANATIONAL TITLE The Miss World Philippines (MWP) organization proudly...

Posted by Miss World Philippines Organization on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

 

"This latest addition makes the Miss Supranational one of the biggest and coveted titles in the Miss World Philippines organization’s roster, which currently includes: Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Eco International, Miss Eco Teen International, Miss Multinational, and Miss Philippines Tourism."

Related: Crowned in time of 'corona': Miss Supranational Ecuador picked via online pageant

MWP national director Arnold Vegafria said in a statement that acquiring the franchise will provide another platform for women empowerment. 

“Aside from strengthening our foothold in the local and global pageant scenes, the addition of the Miss Supranational title will provide our aspiring Filipina queens with another relevant platform for women empowerment,” he said.

“We are thankful for the trust and confidence that the Miss Supranational organization has given us, and we assure them of our commitment and our world-class brand of production values that are always a hallmark of our pageants."

Reigning Miss Supranational 2019 Anntonia Porsild of Thailand shared her congratulatory message for Miss World Philippines and ALV Events International for acquiring the exclusive rights for the pageant.

"We wish you the best of luck and I can't wait to see who will represent your beautiful country in the 12th edition of Miss Supranational," Porsild said in a video statement.

 

Reigning Miss Supranational 2019 Anntonia Porsild of Thailand shares her congratulatory message for Miss World...

Posted by Miss World Philippines Organization on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

 

The much-awaited Miss World Philippines pageant this year is expected to push through by January 2021.

Related: Miss World Philippines set for December 2020

Muslim Resham Ramirez Saeed is the reigning Miss Philippines Supranational. The Philippines has one Miss Supranational winner: Mutya Datul (2013)

RELATED: Filipino Muslim bet hailed Miss Supranational 2019 interview winner, lands in top 25

