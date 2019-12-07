MOVIES
Filipino Muslim bet hailed Miss Supranational 2019 interview winner, lands in top 25
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - December 7, 2019 - 8:51am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Philippines Resham Ramirez Saeed has finished in the top 25 of Miss Supranational 2019 in Silesia, Poland on Saturday.

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild succeeded Miss Supranational 2018 Valeria Vazquez Latorre of Puerto Rico as Miss Supranational 2019.

WATCH: Resham Saeed's full Miss Supranational performance

Other winners include Namibia’s Yana Haenisch as 1st runner-up, Indonesia’s Jesica Fitriana M. is 2nd runner-up, Peru’s Janick Maceta Del Castillo as 3rd runner-up and Gabriela De La Cruz of Venezuela for 4th runner-up.

Saeed competed at the pageant's swimwear, fashion show and national costume segments. She was also hailed as "interview winner" alongside representatives from Ireland, Singapore and New Zealand.

For national costume, she wore a modernized version of a traditional Maguindanao tribal costume designed by Filipino designer Jearson Demavivas and made from materials provided by the City of Koronadal and crafted by Maguindanao’s tribesmen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Check out my first ever YouTube video, featuring the inspirations and journey behind my National Costume attire ?????? Beautifully captured by @coulicath ... words can’t describe the adventure we experienced together and I’m so grateful and proud of what we managed to create with so little time ???????????? This is yours as much as it is mine !!! ???????? . . . . All materials were graciously provided by the City of Koronadal and the tribe themselves. Everything was approved by them to ensure quality and respect for their fabrics ?? . . . . Designer and master creator @jearsond who put in all his love and passion into this work of art ? . . . Look for Raebae on YouTube, follow and subscribe ?????? . . https://youtu.be/YM0Y3lpbTLk . . . #misssupranational2019 #misssupranational #silesia #Poland #manila #philippines???????? #misssupranationalphilippines2019 #trendsph #ootd #MisssupRaenational #moraena #empoweringwomen #reshamramirezsaeed #theskinyourein #slaywithrae #igersmanila #ootdphilippines

A post shared by Resham Ramirez Saeed (@raebaaee) on

Saeed, a Muslim host and model that represented Maguindanao at the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 pageant, vied to become the Philippines’ second Miss Supranational winner after Mutya Datul, who won the title in 2013. 

Resham is arguably only the second Muslim woman to have won a Miss Philippines title. In 2017, she was crowned Miss Philippines Canada. 

According to pageant fans and experts, Saeed resembles Miss Universe 2014 top 10 finalist Mary Jean "MJ" Lastimosa.

Resham, a 25-year-old gender equality and women empowerment advocate, was born in Buluan, Maguindanao to a Filipina mother and a Pakistani father. She was raised in Toronto, Canada. She is a Psychology graduate and scholar from Canada’s York University.

Apart from Philippines and Canada, she also lived in Dubai, Oman, Pakistan and Kenya, which is why she considers herself “a true citizen of the world.” — Video from YouTube/Mars Franz; cover video by Philstar.com/EC Toledo IV

Related videos: 

Bb. Pilipinas-Supranational Resham Saeed on her competition in Poland

Bb. Pilipinas-Supranational Resham Saeed talks about living in a multiethnic country

