Miss World Philippines set for December 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The much-awaited Miss World Philippines pageant this year is expected to push through by the end of 2020 and has been slated for a tentative December schedule.

This was confirmed exclusively to Philstar.com by Arnold Vegafria, the National Director of Miss World Philippines.

Set to be "the biggest and the grandest pageant in the Philippines with 7 crowns at stake," the competition will crown Miss World Philippines, Miss Eco International Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Multinational Philippines, Miss Eco Teen International Philippines, Miss Philippines Tourism and an unannounced new title.

Additional details on the upcoming event have yet to be publicized.

