COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Nicki Minaj on Jul. 20, 2020 posted several photos of herself in different attire highlighting her baby bump.
Nicki Minaj via Instagram
Soon-to-be-mom Nicki Minaj flaunts baby bump
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2020 - 12:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Nicki Minaj on Monday night locally surprised the world by announcing that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

The 37-year-old posted several photos of herself in different attire highlighting her baby bump.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Preggers ????

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. ????

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on


“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” Nicki shared the good news.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on


Here's Nicki rocking the "#Preggers" look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And finally, the Virgin Mary by #DavidLaChapelle ????

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

 

RELATED: Rapper Nicki Minaj announces retirement

NICKI MINAJ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Angel Locsin, Suzette Doctolero drag GMA in word war over ABS-CBN franchise issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin and Kapuso creative writer Suzette Doctolero had an online word war over ABS-CBN franchise...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin clarifies alleged shares with ABS-CBN, urges stars to speak out instead of 'pa-cute'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin clarified her alleged shares or stocks with ABS-CBN.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Purely disgusting': Angel Locsin reacts after Jane De Leon posted about not joining rally due to COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin posted a reaction after new "Darna" actress Jane De Leon released a statement why she...
Entertainment
fbfb
A tale of two Darnas: Jane De Leon gets compared to Angel Locsin over ABS-CBN franchise issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Internet users couldn’t help but compare the two Darnas: Angel Locsin and Jane de Leon, after the new Darna aired her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah Geronimo finally gets 'the voice' to speak over ABS-CBN franchise issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo finally broke her silence on ABS-CBN's franchise denial after Angel Locsin called out...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
'Real-life Darna': Director lauds Angel Locsin for saving stuntman's life
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
TV director Lester Pimentel Ong shared an untold story of how Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin became a real-life angel when she...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Catriona Gray to file case in NBI vs uploader of fake nude photo
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is set to appear before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to file a complaint against...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
WATCH: Perkins Twins edit own music video to make people 'smile' amid COVID-19 pandemic
1 hour ago
As an extra treat with the release "Smile," the Perkins Twins edited a lyric/music video that includes their fans, friends...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Kanye West's presidential run: real or for show?
By Thomas Urbain | 2 hours ago
US rapper Kanye West's chaotic launch of his unlikely campaign to oust Donald Trump in November's presidential election...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
LDR works well for Uge and Danilo
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Had the lockdown not been imposed last March, Eugene “Uge” Domingo and her Italian boyfriend Danilo Bottoni would...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with