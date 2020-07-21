Soon-to-be-mom Nicki Minaj flaunts baby bump

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Nicki Minaj on Monday night locally surprised the world by announcing that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

The 37-year-old posted several photos of herself in different attire highlighting her baby bump.



“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” Nicki shared the good news.



Here's Nicki rocking the "#Preggers" look.

