From left: Angel Locsin rallying in front of Congress during the final decision for ABS-CBN's franchise renewal last July 10; Jane de Leon at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball red carpet.
Star Magic, Aaron Domingo; Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
A tale of two Darnas: Jane De Leon gets compared to Angel Locsin over ABS-CBN franchise issue
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2020 - 6:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Internet users couldn’t help but compare the two Darnas: Angel Locsin and Jane De Leon, after the new Darna aired her side on why she couldn’t go out to join the rallies as support for the Kapamilya network.

In her Instagram account, Jane explained why she can’t go out and participate at the noise barrage recently held as support for ABS-CBN.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Spreading love to all Kapamilyas ???? (SWIPE)

A post shared by J A N E (@imjanedeleon) on


“My support to the current crisis that the network is facing right now is not just measured by going out in the streets in this time of pandemic. Alam kong para sa nakakarami sa atin, masakit ang closure ng ABS-CBN. Nakikiisa at nakikisimpatya rin po ako sa mga kapwa ko Kapamilya na nawalan ng kabuhayan,” Jane said.

“However, let us not forget that in the bigger picture, we are still at risk because we all have an invisible enemy to deal with. Our health and that of our loved ones are at stake. As the COVID infection rate in our country continues to rise, hospitals and facilities are nearing, if not reached, full capacity,” she added.

Twitter users shared their comments on Jane's post by comparing her to Angel, who has been actively supporting the network. It can be recalled that Angel urged her co-Kapamilya stars to voice out their support.

Related: Angel Locsin clarifies alleged shares with ABS-CBN, urges stars to speak out instead of 'pa-cute'

Since Angel's statement, Kapamilya stars such as Sarah Geronimo, Nadine Lustre and Jane posted their support.

Related: Sarah Geronimo finally gets 'the voice' to speak over ABS-CBN franchise issue

“Be a real life Darna like Angel Locsin in this world full of Jane De Leon na sa movie lang Darna. Sorry not sorry,” a Twitter user wrote.  

“Bakit ba pilit niyong pinagtatakpan ang mali with being positive kung pwede naman natin ito itama? jane de leon, i am sorry to say this, but angel locsin will always be my darna. someone who's compassionate and cares for the people, hindi iyong puro toxic positivity,” another user wrote.

"ALAM MO JANE DE LEON, HINDI MO DESERVE ANG BATO. MABUBULUNAN KA. YOU COULD’VE JUST VOICED OUT YOUR SUPPORT. YOU DIDN’T HAVE TO DISCREDIT THE WORK AND SINCERITY OF THOSE WHO PROTEST. KAIRITA KA," another comment read.

"Hi, Jane De Leon. Thank you for your insight regarding the recent loss of ABSCBN and our fight against COVID. Maniniwala na sana akong sincere ka kaso recently you paid a visit to a skin clinic na mukha namang hindi urgent for you to do. You have a good point sana," another Twitter user pointed out.

RELATED: Jane De Leon uses lockdown time training for 'Darna'

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ABS-CBN FRANCHISE RENEWAL ANGEL LOCSIN JANE DE LEON
Philstar
Recommended
