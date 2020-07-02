Jane De Leon uses lockdown time training for 'Darna'

MANILA, Philippines — The novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has brought a wave of anxiety, fear, and uncertainty to many, and it is not sparing even the strongest, most driven women we know.

Routines were disrupted, travel plans were postponed, work and businesses were put on hold. While the biggest question of many remains to be “When will life go back to normal?," we found women who did not just wait and allow today’s constraints stop them from moving.

In an empowering video by Modess, the sanitary napkin brand shared the stories of its newest endorser, Jane De Leon, along with eight other women who redefined their freedom to move.

“Tulad ng marami sa inyo [Just like most of you], I had big plans for 2020,” opened up Jane whose preparations for an upcoming iconic role was halted by the pandemic.

Amid the limitations, Jane focused her energy on working towards improving herself and her craft.

“I’m really excited to go back to shooting but for now, I push myself to train every day, and I take the time to really study my next role.”

The 21-year-old actress has been sharing snippets of her workouts on social media and hinted about doing more vlogs on her YouTube channel.

Director Noel Ferrer recently told Pep in a report that although delayed, Star Cinema will still push through with "Darna" with Jane in the title role and Jerrold Tarog as director.

